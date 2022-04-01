Covid: 74,350 new positives, 154 victims – Last Hour

(ANSA) – ROME, APRIL 01 – There are 74,350 new infections from Covid in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health.



Yesterday there were 73,195. The victims are 154 instead, down from 159 yesterday.



Molecular and antigenic swabs for coronavirus carried out in the last 24 hours amounted to 514,823, compared to 486,813 yesterday. The positivity rate is 14.4%, down from 15% yesterday. There are 476 patients admitted to intensive care, 8 more than yesterday in the balance between income and expenses. Daily admissions are 47. 9,981 people are admitted to ordinary wards, or 83 more than yesterday.



Also according to the ministry’s data, there are 1,271,487 people currently positive for Covid, 5,557 fewer in the last 24 hours. A total of 14,719,394 Italians have been infected since the beginning of the pandemic, while the dead have risen to 159,537. The discharged and healed are 13,288,370, an increase of 82,443 compared to yesterday. (HANDLE).

