Covid: 74,350 positive, 154 victims in the last 24 hours – Health

There are 74,350 new infections from Covid in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health. Yesterday there were 73,195. The victims are 154 instead, down from 159 yesterday. There are 514,823 molecular and antigenic swabs for the coronavirus carried out in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health. Yesterday there were 486,813. The positivity rate is 14.4%, down from 15% yesterday. There are 476 patients admitted to intensive care, 8 more than yesterday in the balance between income and expenses. Daily admissions are 47. 9,981 people are admitted to ordinary wards, or 83 more than yesterday.

There are 1,271,487 people currently positive for Covid, 5,557 fewer in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health. A total of 14,719,394 Italians have been infected since the beginning of the pandemic, while the deaths rise to 159,537. The discharged and healed are 13,288,370, an increase of 82,443 compared to yesterday.

The weekly incidence of Covid cases at a national level is slightly down: 836 per 100,000 inhabitants (25/03/2022 -31/03/2022) against 848 per 100,000 inhabitants of the previous week. In the period 9 – 22 March 2022, the mean Rt calculated on symptomatic cases was instead equal to 1.24 (range 1.14 – 1.31), increasing compared to the previous week (when it was equal to 1.12) and with a range that exceeds the epidemic threshold even in the lower limit, at levels never so high since the end of December.

It was since the end of December that the transmissibility index Rt did not exceed the value of 1.24. The value of Rt had in fact always remained below 1.24 in the months of October and November. It then shot up in the monitoring of 7 January 2022 relating to the period 15 December -28 December 2021, recording an average value calculated on symptomatic cases equal to 1.43 with a range between 1.23 and 2.

The intensive care employment rate is 4.7% versus 4.5% the previous week. The employment rate in medical areas nationwide rises to 15.2% from 13.9% seven days ago. This is what emerges from the weekly ISS-Ministry of Health monitoring. The medical departments therefore exceed the level of the alert threshold set at 15%.

Umbria is the region with the highest incidence, 1.314, followed by Puglia with 1.281 and Abruzzo with 1.167 compared to the national average of 836 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants. The lowest value with 345 in Valle d’Aosta. For the medical area it is still Umbria with the highest occupancy value of beds with 34.6%, followed by Calabria 34.3% and Basilicata with respect to the 15.2 of the national value. For intensive care, Sardinia is at 10.3%, Calabria at 10.1% and Abruzzo at 8.8% with a national average of 4.7%. These are the data as of 3/31 of the table on decision values.

The percentage of cases detected through contact tracing activity is slightly down (14% vs 15% last week). The percentage of cases detected through the onset of symptoms is stable (37% vs 37%), as is the percentage of cases diagnosed through screening activities (49% vs 49%). It emerges from the weekly monitoring of the Iss-ministry of health.