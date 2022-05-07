Covid: 760 positive in Brescia, new infections in 143 Municipalities

The contagion curve is decidedly downhill, perhaps definitively (but we will talk about it again in the autumn, unfortunately): 760 positive Brescians in the last 24 hours, 5,777 in seven days with an average of 825 cases per day, down by 4, 8% over the seven days and 16.1% over the previous seven. The incidence (decreasing) stands at 463 new cases per 100 thousand inhabitants in seven days.

Covid: the situation in Lombardy

In the whole of Lombardy there are 6,362 new positives, 43,954 in seven days with an average of 6,279 infections per day, down by 4.9% over the seven days and by 16.9% over the previous seven. The situation in hospitals is stable: as of May 5, 1,216 Covid patients were hospitalized (Wednesday were 1,226) and of these 37 are in serious condition in intensive care.

Finally, there are 22 coronavirus deaths in the last 24 hours, none in the province of Brescia: the moving average is now about 25 deaths per day in the last seven days.

The infections in the province of Brescia

In the Brescia area, new positives were recorded in 143 municipalities. These are the most infected in the last 24 hours:

123 in Brescia,

22 in Desenzano,

21 in Lumezzane,

19 in Chiari,

17 in Lonato,

15 in Gussago, Ospitaletto,

14 in Concesio,

13 in Montichiari, Palazzolo,

12 in Ghedi,

11 in Castelmella, Darfo Boario Terme, Salò,

10 in Borgosatollo, Flero, Leno, Manerbio.

