Covid: 76,260 new positives, 153 victims – Last Hour

(ANSA) – ROME, MARCH 23 – There are 76,260 new infections from Covid in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health.



Yesterday there were 96,365. The victims are 153 instead (compared to 197 yesterday).



The molecular and antigenic swabs for the coronavirus carried out in the last 24 hours amounted to 513,744. Yesterday there were 641,896. The positivity rate is 14.8%, down slightly from 15.01% yesterday. The number of patients admitted to intensive care rose to 466, 11 more than yesterday in the balance between entries and exits. Daily admissions are 55. Patients in ordinary wards drop to 8,939, or 30 less than yesterday.



Still according to the ministry’s data, the number of people currently positive for Covid reaches 1,226,890, with an increase of 26,283 in the last 24 hours. In total, 14,070,450 Italians have been infected since the beginning of the pandemic, while the deaths rise to 158,254. The discharged and healed are 12,685,306, with an increase of 51,922 compared to yesterday. (HANDLE).

