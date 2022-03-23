Covid: 76,260 positive, 153 victims in 24 hours – Health

There are 76,260 new infections from Covid in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health. Yesterday there were 96,365. The victims are 153 instead (yesterday there were 197). There are 1,226,890 people currently positive for Covid, with an increase of 26,283 in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health. In total, 14,070,450 Italians have been infected since the beginning of the pandemic, while the deaths rise to 158,254. The discharged and healed are 12,685,306, with an increase of 51,922 compared to yesterday.

There are 513,744 molecular and antigenic swabs for the coronavirus carried out in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health. Yesterday there were 641,896. The positivity rate is 14.8%, down slightly from 15.01% yesterday. On the other hand, 466 patients are hospitalized in intensive care, 11 more than yesterday in the balance between entries and exits. Daily admissions are 55. The hospitalized in ordinary wards are 8,939, or 30 fewer than yesterday.