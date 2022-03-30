Covid: 77,621 new positives, 170 victims – Last Hour

(ANSA) – ROME, MARCH 30 – 77,621 new infections from Covid in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health.



Yesterday there were 99,457. The victims are 170, down from 177 yesterday.



Molecular and antigenic swabs for coronavirus carried out in the last 24 hours amounted to 524,899, compared to 660,708 yesterday. The positivity rate is 14.8%, down slightly from 15% yesterday. There are 481 patients admitted to intensive care, 6 fewer than yesterday in the balance between entries and exits. The daily admissions are 50. The hospitalized in the ordinary wards are 9,871, (yesterday 9,740) or 131 more than yesterday.



Also based on the ministry’s data, there are 1,282,816 people currently positive for Covid, with an increase of 15,938 in the last 24 hours. A total of 14,567,990 Italians have been infected since the beginning of the pandemic, while the dead have risen to 159,224. The discharged and healed are 13,125,950, with an increase of 55,303 compared to yesterday. (HANDLE).

