Covid: 8 common symptoms that are also appearing in vaccinated people

According to a study, Covid-19 infection has 8 common symptoms that also appear in vaccinated people who have received two or more doses. Let’s find out the symptoms that occur if you contract the infection even in the case of a vaccine.

Numerous Omicron symptoms have been identified in vaccinated people, thanks to a study in Norway. The researchers interviewed 111 people who attended a party, in which there was a Covid outbreak.

Of the group interviewed, 66 had definitive cases of Covid-19 and 15 had possible symptoms of the virus. In addition, 89% of the 111 respondents had received two doses of the vaccine.

(Read also: Green light today for the fourth dose of the anti-Covid vaccine, but only for the elderly and the frail)

The results, published in the medical journal Eurosurveillance, revealed that there are 8 common symptoms of Covid that also occur in vaccinated people. THE symptoms include:

cough

a runny nose

fatigue

sore throat

headache

muscle aches

fever

sneezing.

The vaccine, therefore, protects against more serious diseases that can be caused by the infection, but you can still take Covid even if you have received both the two doses and one or more. booster.

Since the symptoms are very similar to a simple cold, anyone with signs of a cold is recommended.respiratory infection to stay at home and avoid contact with other people, despite the restrictions related to the Coronavirus have now slowed down almost everywhere in the world.

Follow us on Telegram | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok | Youtube

Source: Eurosurveillance

On the Covid could it be interesting for you: