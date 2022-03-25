Covid: 800 million irregular masks, Arcuri risks the trial – Ultima Ora

(ANSA) – ROME, MARCH 25 – Millions of irregular and dangerous masks for health. Protective devices purchased by China during the first dramatic wave of the pandemic. A “deal” worth 1.25 billion euros that could cost the former extraordinary commissioner for the Covid emergency, Domenico Arcuri, a trial.



The Public Prosecutor of Rome has, in fact, closed the investigation of the investigation into the purchase of over 800 million masks, carried out with the intermediation of some Italian companies.



In addition to the then number one in the commissioner structure, another 11 people risk being indicted. Among them the entrepreneur Mario Benotti, who is accused of the trafficking of illicit influences, and Antonio Fabbrocini, sole head of the procedure for the commissioner accused of fraud in public supplies, forgery and abuse of office.



The magistrates of piazzale Clodio have dropped charges of corruption and embezzlement for Arcuri. On this point the manager expresses “satisfaction” and, commenting on the notification of the closure of the investigation, affirms that now he can “finally exercise my right to defense in relation to the residual hypothesis of abuse of office”. (HANDLE).

