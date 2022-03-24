Covid: 81,811 positive, 182 victims – Last Hour

(ANSA) – ROME, MARCH 24 – There are 81,811 new infections from Covid in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health.



Yesterday there were 76,260. The victims are 182 instead (yesterday there were 153).



The molecular and antigenic swabs for the coronavirus carried out in the last 24 hours amounted to 545,302. Yesterday there were 513,744. The positivity rate is 15%, up slightly from 14.8% yesterday. On the other hand, 447 patients are admitted to intensive care, 19 fewer than yesterday in the balance between entries and exits. Daily admissions are 41. There are 9,029 hospitalized in ordinary wards, 90 more than yesterday.



Also based on the latest data from the ministry, the number of people currently positive for Covid rises to 1,245,803, with an increase of 18,913 in the last 24 hours. A total of 14,153,098 Italians have been infected since the beginning of the pandemic, while the dead have risen to 158,436. The discharged and healed are 12,748,859, with an increase of 63,553 compared to yesterday. (HANDLE).

