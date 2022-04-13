Covid: 83,643 positive, 169 victims – Health

There are 83,643 new infections from Covid in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health. Yesterday there were 28,368. The victims are 169, an increase compared to 115 yesterday. There are 563,018 molecular and antigenic swabs for the coronavirus carried out in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health. Yesterday there were 192,782. There are 1,228,745 people currently positive for Covid, 4,017 fewer in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health. In total, 15,404,809 Italians have been infected since the beginning of the pandemic, while the dead have risen to 161,032. There are 14,015,032 discharged and healed, with an increase of 87,904 compared to yesterday.The positivity rate is 14.8, stable compared to yesterday. 463 patients are hospitalized in intensive care, three fewer than yesterday in the balance between entries and exits. Daily admissions are 53. There are 10,207 people admitted to ordinary wards, or 49 fewer than yesterday.

Agenas, the occupation of covid departments rises to 16% and in 10 regions – After a slight decline in the previous days, in the last 24 hours the occupation of ‘non-critical area’ wards by Covid patients in Italy rose to 16% (exactly one year ago it was 41%) and is growing in 10 regions: Abruzzo (23%), Basilicata (27%), Emilia Romagna (15%), Friuli Venezia Giulia (12%), Lazio (19%), Lombardy (11%), Molise (17%), Bolzano ( 9%), Sicily (27%) and Valle d’Aosta (10%). On the other hand, intensive care employment is stable at 5% (a year ago it was 39%) and only Sardinia (at 13%) exceeds the alert threshold of 10%. These are the data of the National Agency for Regional Health Services (Agenas) of 11 April 2022.

In detail, on a daily basis, the occupancy of places in hospital wards in the ‘non-critical’ area by patients with Covid-19 drops in the Pa Trento (11%) and in the Marche (20%). It is stable in the remaining 9 regions: Calabria (33%), Campania (17%), Liguria (16%), Piedmont (10%), Puglia (22%), Sardinia (21%), Tuscany (16%), Umbria (42%) and Veneto (10%).

It exceeds the 20% threshold in 7 other regions or autonomous provinces: Umbria (42%), Calabria (33%), Sicily (26%), Basilicata (27%), Puglia (22%), Abruzzo (23%) and Sardinia (21%).

Also on a daily basis, the employment of intensive care by patients with Covid-19 is growing in Liguria (5%), Sicily (8%), Umbria (8%) and Valle d’Aosta (6%). While it is stable in the remaining 17 regions or autonomous provinces: Abruzzo (6%), Basilicata (1%), Calabria (9%), Campania (6%), Emilia Romagna (4%), Friuli Venezia Giulia (1%) , Lazio (7%), Lombardy (2%), Marche (4%), Molise (8%), Pa Bolzano (3%), Pa Trento (3%), Piedmont (3%), Puglia (8%) , Sardinia (13%), Tuscany (7%) and Veneto (3%).