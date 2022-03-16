Covid: 85,288 positive, 180 victims. 14.5% positivity rate – Healthcare

There are 85,288 new infections from Covid in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health. Yesterday there were 28,900. The victims are instead 180 (yesterday there were 129).

There are 587,015 molecular and antigenic swabs for the coronavirus carried out in the last 24 hours. Yesterday there were 204,877. The positivity rate is 14.5%, up slightly from 14.1% yesterday. On the other hand, 502 patients are hospitalized in intensive care, 16 fewer than yesterday in the balance between entries and exits. Daily admissions are 51. There are 8,473 hospitalized in ordinary wards, or 5 more than yesterday.

There are 1,036,124 people currently positive for Covid, with an increase of 32,885 in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health. A total of 13,489,319 Italians have been infected since the beginning of the pandemic, while the dead have risen to 157,177. The discharged and healed are 12,296,018, an increase of 53,349 compared to yesterday.