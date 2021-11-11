Covid: 8,569 positive, 67 victims. Circular for the third dose to 40-year-olds, ‘the virus grows’ – Healthcare

There are 8,569 Covid test positives identified in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health, yesterday they were 7,891. On the other hand, there are 67 victims in one day. Yesterday it had been 60

There are 595,812 molecular and antigenic swabs for the coronavirus carried out in the last 24 hours in Italy, according to data from the Ministry of Health. Yesterday there were 487,618. The positivity rate is 1.4, slightly down from 1.6% yesterday. On the other hand, there are 422 patients in intensive care in Italy, one less than yesterday in the balance between entries and exits. The daily admissions are 37 (yesterday 34). There are 3,509 hospitalized patients with symptoms in the ordinary wards, or 62 more than yesterday.

THE MINISTRY CIRCULAR

The circular of the Ministry of Health has been published for the administration starting from 1 December of the booster dose of the anti-Covid vaccine also to the age group between 40 and 59 years – after at least 6 months from the completion of the primary cycle – “in consideration of the ‘increased circulation of the SarsCoV2 virus, which has led to an increase in the incidence of new infections “. The extension is foreseen “without prejudice to the priority of vaccination of subjects still waiting to start / complete the primary vaccination cycle, as well as of the administration of the booster dose (booster) to the categories for which it is already recommended”.

“The absolute priority is to put in maximum protection the subjects still waiting to start or complete the primary vaccination cycle, in particular as regards the categories most vulnerable to severe forms of COVID-19 due to age or high fragility”. And what we read in the circular of the Ministry of Health updating the indications on the administration of booster doses as part of the anti-Covid vaccination campaign. The document also recommends “to proceed expeditiously to the administration of the booster dose to all subjects for whom the same has already been previously recommended”.