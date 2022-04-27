Covid: 87,940 new positives, 186 victims – Last Hour

(ANSA) – ROME, APRIL 27 – There are 87,940 new infections from Covid recorded in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health. Yesterday there were 29,575. On the other hand, the victims are 186, an increase compared to 146 registered the day before.



After the long holiday weekend, the anticovid tests return to rise. In fact, the molecular and antigenic swabs carried out in the last 24 hours amounted to 554,526, compared to 182,675 in the previous 24 hours. The positivity rate is 15.8%, down from 16.2% yesterday. The patients admitted to intensive care units drop below 400: they are 394, that is 15 less than yesterday in the balance between entries and exits. Daily admissions amounted to 34. There were 10,155 hospitalized in ordinary wards, or 173 fewer than yesterday.



Also according to the ministry’s data, the number of people currently positive for Covid reaches 1,234,676, 300 fewer in the last 24 hours. A total of 16,279,754 Italians have been infected since the beginning of the pandemic, while the deaths rise to 163,113. The discharged and healed are 14,881,965, an increase of 88,545 compared to yesterday. (HANDLE).

