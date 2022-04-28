Covid: 87,940 positive, 186 victims. The positivity rate at 15.8% – Health

I’m 87,940 new infections from Covid recorded in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health. Yesterday there were 29,575. The victims are 186, an increase compared to 146 recorded yesterday.

There are 554,526 molecular and antigenic swabs for the coronavirus carried out in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health. Yesterday there were 182,675. The positivity rate is 15.8%, down from 16.2% yesterday. There are 394 patients admitted to intensive care, 15 fewer than yesterday in the balance between entries and exits. Daily admissions are 34. There are 10,155 hospitalized in ordinary wards, or 173 fewer than yesterday.

L’Easter effect makes itself felt on hospitals: Covid admissions rise slightly in ordinary wards but the decline in intensive care patients continues. It emerges from the survey of the sentinel hospitals of the Italian Federation of Healthcare and Hospitals Fiaso.

In the week between 19 and 26 April, the number of hospitalizations increased by 3.5% unlike a week ago when there was a 5.3% drop. In particular, hospitalizations in ordinary wards increased, with an increase of 4.8%. On the resuscitation front, however, still in the same week, the number of patients fell by 20%.

In ordinary wardssays Fiaso, the share of no vax is 20%. Of the vaccinated, however, half had the vaccine for over 4 months without carrying out the expected booster. In 80% of Covid hospitalization cases, these are patients suffering from other pathologies.

As regards the intensive care the presence of no vax rises to almost 30% and among the unvaccinated patients admitted to resuscitation, 100% have comorbidities: they are therefore fragile subjects who should have been vaccinated first and who are still lacking immune coverage.

“We are witnessing what we could define as a small aftershock of the hospital situation. The holidays have certainly not facilitated the turn over of patients in the wards; it is probably also the Easter effect, already evident on infections, which is discharged after ten days on hospitals with a small increase in patients: this is the testimony of the great diffusivity of the Omicron variant but also an important warning for the next few weeks “, observes the president of Fiaso, Giovanni Migliore, who states:” We must not let our guard down because the pandemic is not over. A small effort that costs citizens nothing even with masks: it is necessary continue to wear them indoors and above all it is necessary that fragile subjects and the elderly who are most at risk of contracting the infection and ending up in intensive care use them in the presence of other people. We will continue to monitor the wards of sentinel hospitals to see if this small increase constitutes a trend or is isolated and linked to specific circumstances “.

“The vaccination campaign – concludes Migliore – is not over: at this stage, the health authorities and hospitals are fully committed to actively calling extremely vulnerable patients in care of specialist treatment centers to complete the vaccination cycle with the fourth dose”.

Inolte, continues the fluctuating trend of pediatric hospitalizations: in the survey of 26 April in the four pediatric hospitals and in the pediatric wards of the hospitals belonging to the sentinel network of the Italian Federation of Healthcare and Hospitals (Fiaso), in fact, a doubling of the number, albeit reduced, of patients is observed. However, Fiaso points out, “small numbers (17 patients in all) but for 40% of cases involving newborns: they are children of parents (at least one of the two) who are not vaccinated”.