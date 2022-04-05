Covid, 88,173 new infections and 194 deaths. 160,000 victims since the beginning of the pandemic have been exceeded

I’m 88,173 new infections from Covid in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health. Yesterday there were 30,630. The victims are 194, an increase compared to 125 yesterday. The number of victims registered since the beginning of the pandemic exceeds 160 thousand: 160,103. Comparison with a week ago says infections are on the decline (88,173 vs 99,457) and deaths on the rise (194 vs 177). The number of currently positive people to the coronavirus Sars Cov 2: they are 1,274,388, 83 more in the last 24 hours. A total of 14,966,058 Italians have been infected since the beginning of the pandemic. The discharged and healed are 13,531,567, an increase of 88,637 compared to yesterday.

There are 588,576 molecular and antigenic swabs for the coronavirus carried out, yesterday they were 211,214. A week ago there were 660,708 swabs. The positivity rate is 14.98%, up from 14.5% yesterday. There are 471 patients admitted to intensive care, 12 fewer than yesterday in the balance between income and expenses. The daily admissions are 57 while last Tuesday there were 11 less or 46. The hospitalized in the ordinary wards are 10,246, or 5 more than yesterday while a week ago there were 244.

According to data from the National Agency for Regional Health Services (Agenas) of April 4, 2022 the occupation of places in ‘non-critical area’ hospital wards by patients with Covid-19 rises by one percentage point reaching 16% (a year ago it was 43%) and exceeds 20% in 7 regions: Umbria (40%), Calabria (34%), Basilicata (26%), Sicily (27%), Marche (24%), Puglia (23%), Abruzzo (22%) . The employment of intensive care, on the other hand, is stable at 5% in Italy (while exactly one year marked 41%), but it remains at 10% in Calabria and 12% in Sardinia.

In detail, based on Agenas daily monitoring, the occupation of places in hospital wards in the medical area (or non-critical) by patients with Covid-19 drops in Basilicata (26%) and Molise (15%), but it grows in 7 regions or autonomous provinces: Calabria (34%), Emilia Romagna (14%), Marche (24%), Lombardy (11%), Sicily (27%), Tuscany (18%) and Valle d’Aosta (17%). It is stable in the remaining 12 regions: Abruzzo (22%), Campania (18%), Friuli Venezia Giulia (11%), Lazio (19%), Liguria (15%), Bolzano (12%), Trento (al 12%), Piedmont (9%), Puglia (23%), Sardinia (20%), Umbria (40%) and Veneto (9%).

Always on a daily basis, the employment of intensive care by patients with Covid-19 falls in 6 regions: Abruzzo (7%), Basilicata (1%), Campania (6%), Emilia Romagna (3%), Friuli Venezia Giulia (4%) and Sicily (7%). On the other hand, it grows in 3: Pa Bolzano (4%), Tuscany (8%), Umbria (3%). In Valle d’Aosta and Molise (0%) variation not available. The percentage is stable in the remaining 10 regions or autonomous provinces: Calabria (10%), Lazio (8%), Liguria (4%), Lombardy (2%), Marche (4%), Pa Trento (2%), Piedmont (5%), Puglia (8%), Sardinia (12%) and Veneto (3%). .