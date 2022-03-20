Covid: 890 positive in Brescia, infections in 153 municipalities

There has been a slight decrease in the number of Covid recorded in Lombardy and Brescia in the last 24 hours. There are 8,052 new infections in our region – 8,555 the day before – of which 890 in our province. The positivity rate also falls to 12% (Friday it was 12.5%).

The hospitalizations in intensive care have been stable for two days (58), while the virus-positive patients admitted to the other departments have grown by 22 units, for a total of 880. Finally, there are 17 other coronavirus victims in Lombardy, for a total of 39,043 since the start of the pandemic.

The infections in the province of Brescia

In the Brescia area there are new cases in 153 municipalities. These are the ones where the most infections have occurred in the last 24 hours: