Covid: 918 positives and one death in Brescia, infections in 156 municipalities

The Friday evening bulletin also confirms the growth trend of the last few days: 918 Brescians have tested positive in the tests carried out in the last 24 hours; 8,555 throughout Lombardy, compared to 68,151 swabs analyzed.

Intensive care admissions remained stable at regional level, remaining 58. On the other hand, patients admitted to the Covid wards of Lombard hospitals increased by 14, for a total of 858.

A growth that has not occurred at the provincial level: at the Civil of Brescia there are 102 people positive for the virus hospitalized (last week there were 115), of which seven in intensive care.

Finally, there are another 26 coronavirus victims in Lombardy, of which one resident in our province: it is a 75-year-old woman from home in Castrezzato.

The infections in the province of Brescia

In the Brescia area, new positives were recorded in 156 municipalities. These are the most infected in the last 24 hours: