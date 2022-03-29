Covid: 99,457 new positives, 177 victims – Last Hour

(ANSA) – ROME, MARCH 29 – 99,457 new infections from Covid in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health.



Yesterday there were 30,710. The victims are 177, an increase compared to 95 yesterday.



There are 660,708 molecular and antigenic swabs for the coronavirus carried out in the last 24 hours, compared to 211,535 the previous day. The positivity rate is 15%, up from 14.5% yesterday. There are 487 patients admitted to intensive care, stable compared to yesterday in the balance between entries and exits. Daily admissions are 46. There are 9,740 hospitalized in ordinary wards, or 244 more than yesterday.



Also based on the ministry’s data, there are 1,266,878 people currently positive for Covid, with an increase of 12,822 in the last 24 hours. A total of 14,496,579 Italians have been infected since the beginning of the pandemic, while the deaths rise to 159,054. The discharged and healed are 13,070,647, an increase of 87,297 compared to yesterday. (HANDLE).

