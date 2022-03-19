Covid, a 52-year-old man dies in Versilia – Chronicle

Viareggio, 19 March 2022 – In a few days in the country thesanitary emergencybut the pandemic is experiencing a new phase of growth. THE infections double, hospitalizations tend to increase as doctors return to close ranks. In the last 24 hours in Versilia they registered 365 new homesi, distributed in the area as follows: Viareggio 159, Camaiore 83, Seravezza 31, Massarosa 41, Pietrasanta 41, Forte dei Marmi 8, Stazzema 2.

Overall, there were 811 infections in the entire province of Lucca, 331 in the Piana and 109 in the Serchio Valley. In Tuscany, the ASL regional bulletin recorded 5,689 more than the previous day. There are 709 hospitalized (29 more than yesterday), of which 29 in intensive care (2 more). And unfortunately, despite the vaccine that protects us and covers most of the citizens, the virus can still have terrible effects.

Especially for people with frailty, or previous pathologies. In the Region they have been registered 11 new deaths: 5 men and 6 women with an average age of 79.3 years. At 52 he diedfor causes related to the virus, in recent days Paolo Vannucci. The funeral was celebrated yesterday in the church of Migliarina by Don Luigi Pellegrini. “Paolo – the parish priest of Santa Rita recalls – he was a great friend. And a man with a pure soul”.

They met 31 years ago, at the time of the oratory of San Paolino, “where – adds Don Luigi – we lived wonderful moments of community and conviviality. When I was transferred to the Airfield – he continues -, Paolo accompanied me and here we started the experience of the day center ‘Friends together’. We decided to call it that precisely because of Paolo, who had a very strong sense of friendship. And to everyone, to the children and the elderly, he asked ‘Are we friends?’ “. Paolo then frequented the Capannone della Crea for several years, and when he and his family moved to Migliarina in a short time he managed to forge a bond with the whole neighborhood. “He was a beautiful soul – concludes Don Luigi -. Anyone who met him on her way has been enriched with his happiness and his ability to give importance to feelings”.