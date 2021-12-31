Covid, a chewing gum to limit contagion

New incredible discovery that could revolutionize the world of research and stop the interminable contagion (again, ed.) Of COVID-19. As reported by Repubblica, in the Health section, in an article signed by Noemi Penna: chewing gum can reduce Covid transmission? University of Pennsylvania researchers have created a vegetable protein chewing gum who might be able to trap Sars-Cov-2 reducing viral load and potential transmission. The prototype created by the research team of Henry Daniell of the School of Dental Medicine has the potential to become a low-cost tool to combat the pandemic, stemming one of the main sources of contagion: saliva.

The results of the first tests in the laboratory, carried out with chewing simulators on human saliva of patients with Covid, were published in the scientific journal Molecular Therapy, thus paving the way for a new, unusual form of prevention, even if it is clear from immediately that it could be an adjuvant, not a solution to the problem, provided that the data obtained so far are confirmed by the next experiments.

According to the American researchers, the plant rubber polymer equipped with Ace2 receptors is able to intercept the Spike protein of Sars-Cov-2, thus inhibiting what is the “gateway” that the virus uses to enter human cells, limiting the infection in the mouth where it is found, as well as in the case of saliva transmission with a kiss, with a sneeze, a cough or even just talking.

In the section of Salute on Repubblica, the complete article by Noemi Penna.