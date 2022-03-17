Covid, a death in Piacentino. The new infected are 150

One death (an 86-year-old woman), 150 new infections and no further hospitalization in intensive care for Covid: this is what happened in Piacentino in the last 24 hours. This was reported by the regional bulletin of Emilia Romagna dedicated to the progress of the epidemic in our territory.

Since the beginning of the Coronavirus epidemic, 1,227,339 positive cases have been recorded in Emilia-Romagna, 3,738 more than yesterday, out of a total of 24,633 swabs performed in the last 24 hours, of which 12,924 molecular and 11,709 antigen tests quick.

Overall, the percentage of new positives on the number of tampons made is 15.2%.

Vaccinations

Meanwhile, the anti-Covid vaccination campaign continues. At 3 pm a total of 10,236,013 doses were administered; of the total 3,766,125 people over 12 who have completed the vaccination cycle, 93.7%. The third doses made are 2,706,420.

The progressive count of the vaccine doses administered can be followed in real time on the portal of the Emilia-Romagna Region dedicated to the topic: https://salute.regione.emilia-romagna.it/vaccino-anti-covid, which also indicates how many are the vaccination cycles completed and the additional doses administered.

All information on the campaign: https://vaccinocovid.regione.emilia-romagna.it/.

Admissions

The patients currently hospitalized in the intensive care units in Emilia-Romagna are 53 (unchanged compared to yesterday), the average age is 65.6 years. As for the patients hospitalized in the other Covid departments, they are 991 (-24 compared to yesterday, -2.4%), average age 74.5 years.

In the area, patients admitted to intensive care are distributed as follows: 2 in Piacenza (number unchanged compared to yesterday), 3 in Parma (-1); 5 in Reggio Emilia (unchanged); 3 in Modena (unchanged); 22 in Bologna (-1); 1 in Imola (-1); 4 in Ferrara (unchanged); 4 in Ravenna (+2); 1 in Forlì (unchanged); 2 in Cesena (+1); 6 in Rimini (unchanged).

Contagions

The average age of new positives today is 41.3 years.

The contagion situation in the provinces sees Bologna with 970 new cases (out of a total of 253,086 from the beginning of the epidemic), followed by Modena (509 out of 190,083) and Reggio Emilia (417 out of 135,048); then Ravenna (373 out of 112,893), Ferrara (302 out of 84,370), Rimini (299 out of 120,507), Parma (246 out of 99,973); then Forlì (195 out of 57,991), Cesena (181 out of 69,325), Piacenza (150 out of 66,158) and, finally, the Imola district with 96 new positive cases out of a total of 37,905 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The active cases, that is the actual patients, are 33,991 (+1,387). Of these, people in isolation at home, or those with mild symptoms that do not require hospital treatment or are symptom-free, are a total of 32,947 (+ 1,411), 96.9% of the total number of active cases.

These are the data – ascertained at 12 noon today on the basis of institutional requests – relating to the progress of the epidemic in the region.

Healed and deceased

The total number of people healed are 2,337 more than yesterday and reach 1,177,222.

Unfortunately, there are 14 deaths:

1 in the province of Piacenza (an 86-year-old woman)

1 in Parma (an 85-year-old man)

2 in the province of Reggio Emilia (a 69-year-old woman and an 80-year-old man)

3 in the province of Bologna (3 men aged 66, 82 and 87)

1 in the Imola district (a 71-year-old man, whose death was registered by the Bologna Local Health Authority)

2 in the province of Ferrara (2 women aged 73 and 86)

4 in the province of Ravenna (2 women aged 78 and 83 and 2 men aged 85 and 94).

There are no deaths in the province of Modena, Forlì-Cesena, Rimini.

In total, there have been 16,126 deaths in the region since the beginning of the epidemic.