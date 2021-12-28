Covid, a doctor who treats you at home? Here is Dr. Stramezzi’s C-Healer App • Imola Oggi

The application designed by the doctor Andrea Stramezzi can be downloaded on the Google play store, for the moment only for Android systems. It will be used by those who, sick of Covid, are looking for a doctor to treat them at home.

by E. Ra. lamartinelladifirenze.it – A precious gift under the tree. “During these holidays – Dr. Stramezzi, promoter of the initiative, announces satisfied – the C-Healer App (Covid Healer, Heal Covid) was developed, an application useful for anyone sick with Covid-19 who has, for a series of reasons, need and urgency to find a doctor to treat him at home “.

The C-Healer App is already available for free download, in the Android version (soon also for Ios) on the mobile phone, at this link.

With a small delay due to the handling of bureaucratic procedures, compared to what was hoped for by the promoter himself and by a group of illustrious supporters (among these the well-known Bolognese cardiologist Alessandro Capucci, the Milanese magistrate Benedetto Simi de Burgis and the Ferrara entrepreneur Andrea D ‘ Aniello) the project then took off, thanks to a fundraising promoted through crowfounding that has allowed the organizers to receive over 70,000 euros so far and is still open to support management costs.

Doctor Stramezzi: quick way to find a doctor

“I am very satisfied – continues Stramezzi – because we were able to translate a dream into reality, in a few months, less than four, to be exact; from now on it will be easier and faster for a patient to find a doctor and for the doctor to monitor the patient, and update the medical record in real time “. Already now, a few hours after the debut, six doctors (among them Dr. Paolo Baron), have given their availability to the service, but the organizers are expecting the participation of a thousand other doctors, from Northern to Southern Italy. , who have shown interest in the initiative.

“We are counting on, by the end of January or beginning of February – says Stramezzi – to have a large number of doctors available to guarantee the sick an ever more punctual service”. For any need or if you need technical assistance just send an email to staff@covidhealer.org, while at this link you can find tutorials to help new users register and use the App.

During the various phases of the installation, unwanted e-mails must also be checked for any communications from the staff.

Notwithstanding the fact that the earlier the treatment is started the lower the risks of hospitalization, the comparison between doctors will also serve to fine-tune the best treatment strategies, with absolute respect for the privacy of patients. Recent studies have underlined the importance of early care in reducing the risk of hospitalization by 85%, even if, as focused by a group of researchers from Baden-Baden, it cannot be excluded that the aggravation of the disease may be linked as well as a particular enzyme that may increase risk factors in some people.

