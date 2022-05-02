Covid, a new, more transmissible and deadly variant may arrive – Corriere.it

from Ruggiero Corcella

On the eve of the publication of his new book “How To Prevent the Next Pandemic”, the founder of Microsoft warns against the emergence of new variants: “It is not likely, but there is a 5% risk that we have not yet seen the worst”

To avoid the next pandemic more investment and the creation of a team of epidemiologists and experts are needed to rapidly identify global health threats and improve cooperation between countries. He states it Bill GatesMicrosoft founder and philanthropist committed to the fight against epidemics around the world with the Bill ann Melissa Gates Foundation. According to the American tycoon «We are still at risk of a variant» of Covid «more transmissible and more deadly

. Not likely but there is a 5% risk that we haven’t seen the worst yet. ” Gates, whose book “How To Prevent the Next Pandemic” is out tomorrow, therefore pushes for the creation of a team of experts, Global Epidemic Response and Mobilization (Germ) Initiative under the management of the World Health Organization to prevent new pandemics. Gates is no stranger to such calls and, indeed, a 2015 Ted-talk in which he spoke of a “highly contagious virus” as the most probable cause of the death of more than 1o million people in the years to come it sounded like a kind of “prophecy”. A prediction, entirely based on data, which has made him one of the favorite targets of the Covid “conspiracy theorists”.

We need investments and a global plan As the philanthropist himself explains in «GatesNotes», the official blog, «if we make key investments for the benefit of all, Covid-19 could be the last pandemic ever“. “In my book I explain the steps we need to take to prepare. Together, they add up to a plan to eliminate the pandemic as a threat to humanity. These steps, coupled with the remarkable progress we have already made over the past two years in creating new tools and understanding infectious diseases, they will reduce the chances of anyone having to experience another Covid

. If we make key investments for the benefit of all, Covid-19 could be the last pandemic ever ».

Contain outbreaks within the first 100 days Going into a little more detail Gates explains how the goal is to «contain the outbreaks within the first hundred days before they have a chance to spread around the world. If we had stopped the Covid pandemic before 100 days, we could have saved over 98% of the lives lost “.

The scenery Such as? Gates imagines a scenario like this: “An outbreak classified as “of concern” it is quickly identified by local public health agencies, which function effectively even in the poorest countries in the world. Everything that is out of the ordinary comes shared with scientists to study it and the information is uploaded to a global database monitored by a dedicated team. If a threat is found, governments sound the alarm and launch public recommendations for travel, social distancing and emergency planning. They begin to use tools already at hand, such as quarantines, antivirals that protect against almost all strains and tests that can be performed anywhere “.

Production of vaccines and new drugs for all “If this is not enough – continues Gates -, inventors around the world immediately get to work developing new tests, treatments and vaccines. In particular, the diagnostics accelerate extremely quickly so that a large number of people can be tested in a short time. New drugs and vaccines are being approved quickly, because we have agreed in advance how to conduct the tests safely and share the results. Once they are ready to go into production, production starts immediately because the factories are already in place and approved. No one is left behind, because we have already worked out how to quickly produce enough vaccines for everyone. Everything arrives where it should, when it should, because we have created systems to receive the products delivered all the way to the patient. The communications on the situation are clear and avoid panic. And all this happens quickly ».

Crucial moment A vision perhaps a little too optimistic? It may be, but Gates has clear ideas about it and writes: “This is a crucial moment. There is more momentum than ever to stop pandemics forever. No one who has experienced Covid will ever forget it. Just as a war can change the way a generation looks at the world, Covid has changed the way we see the world.. While it may not always seem like this, we’ve made tremendous progress over the past couple of years. New tools will allow us to respond faster next time and the new capabilities have better prepared us to fight deadly pathogens. The world wasn’t ready for Covid, but we can choose to be ready next time“.