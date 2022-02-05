Covid, a new mysterious variant found by US scientists in New York’s sewers

A new variant of the coronavirus, never detected in humans, has been identified in the sewers of New York. The discovery was made by American scientists and it looks like a real yellow: the Covid strain has been circulating in the wastewater of the metropolis and in the sewer system for more than a year, but it has never spread among the population. In fact, Omicron continues to spread among citizens, accompanied by Omicron 2 in progressive growth, while the Delta variant also continues to circulate in a minority percentage. Of the new strain, however, there are no traces on the surface.

The results of the US discovery were published on Thursday 3 February by the journal Nature Communications. For the moment, it does not appear that this version of Covid is dangerous for human health, but investigations are still underway on the point. The presence of the new variant emerged from a sample survey carried out on the waste water of 14 New York plants. Testing began in June 2020. Genetic fragments of the virus mutation appeared regularly at five sites. But that is not all. There have also been reports from California, as shown by data from the University of Berkeley.

On the case, scientists make two hypotheses. It could be an unedited sequence of viruses, so far escaped from swabs, but which has been around for some time. However, this is a theory considered not very consistent: virologists emphasize that the particles are visible only and always in the same discharges, while if there had been an infection, the traces would have been traced elsewhere as well. The second theory hypothesizes instead that the mutation comes from the animal world, probably from mice, or from squirrels. Dr Marc Johnson, one of the virologists who wrote the Nature Communications article, told the New York Times that the experiments showed that the “mysterious variant can infect the cells of various rodent species.” And it would be an unprecedented fact. “We offer several hypotheses for the anomalous presence of these particles, including the possibility that they derive from unsampled human Covid-19 infections or that they indicate the presence of a non-human animal reservoir,” the research reads. “I think it’s really important to find the source, because we haven’t been able to define it,” said another scholar, John Dennehy, a virologist at Queens College. While Monica Trujillo, a microbiologist at Queensborough Community College and author of the article, points out that “what we can say is that we have not found the cryptic lineages in human databases and we have looked everywhere”.