Covid: a new vaccine candidate arrives from Austria

Photo of James James10 hours ago
Covid vaccine, Linkinvax could work against all variants

A French company is working on a product that is intended to deliver an extended, long-term immune response. But it won’t come soon: the goal is to start clinical trials in mid-2023

In a recent interview with Sky TG24, the former coordinator of the Scientific Technical Committee Franco Locatelli said that “reasonably, by October, we could have some vaccines adapted to variants or universal, that is able to give protection against different strains ”

Among the companies that are working on these vaccines there is also the French one LinKinVax. On March 15, it announced a collaboration with GTP Bioways, another French company, for the development and production of its second generation vaccine. against all coronaviruses (pan-coronavirus)

In a note released in this regard, we read that “with this collaboration, the two companies strengthen a partnership that was initially focused on developing products from the VRI / INERM vaccine platform, which LinKinVax is now using exclusively”. The signed agreement is specified, it concerns the development of a new vaccinefrom cell line development to clinical batch production to be tested in a clinical trial

