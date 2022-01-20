Covid, a positive migrant worker in Beijing reveals the “world below” – Corriere.it

from Guido Santevecchi

The case of Yue, forty, a generic construction worker, attracted 60 million views and comments on Weibo in two days: a shock for the people, who were moved, rediscovering what everyone knows but tries not to see

Un case of positivity in Beijing has opened a gash in the “World below” inhabited by the migrant workers of the megalopolis. To stem the infections, with the aggressive tracking that supports the “Zero Tolerance” of the Chinese government in the face of Covid-19, the authorities have meticulously reconstructed two weeks of movements of an asymptomatic infected worker. 40 years old, Yue works as a general laborer on the construction site, carrying bricks, sandbags and cement on his shoulders; then it collected bulky rubbish from the streets and blocks of flats and took it to landfills. In all, in the 14 days preceding the positivity they counted 31 odd jobs, all heavy and low-paid, spread across five central, modern and affluent districts of Beijing.

For the apparatus that defends the capital from the coronavirus it was a nightmare to trace the whole chain of possible contacts of a sort of urban-nomad. A shock for the people, who were moved, rediscovering what everyone knows but trying not to see China as the second economy on the planet: a large mass of migrant workers in recent decades has built the boom of the People’s Republic, often with survival wages and no rights, in cities far from their villages of origin, where families have remained. The case attracted 60 million views and comments on Weibo, the Mandarin Twitter, in two days. Yue said he was a former fisherman from Shandong; he left to look for his son, who was a cook in the city and disappeared in 2020. He sends his savings to his family: six people. Now thousands of Beijingers promise to help him search.

The migrant worker Yue worked at night, to build new buildings and clean up Beijing, a showcase for the Party-State, especially now that the Olympics are on. He searched for offers with ads on WeChat: “They told me how many hundreds of bags of cement had to be moved to the construction site or how many junk had to be taken away. If the pay was acceptable, I’d introduce myself. ‘ It was acceptable for Yue to receive one yuan for a 50-kilo bag; if you have to go up the stairs, one more yuan per floor with the weight on your back; at the end of the day they generally made 200-300 renminbi: between 30 and 40 euros. After the night shifts, Yue went to sleep in a 10 square meter room on the outskirts at dawn.

Cost of accommodation: 700 RMB per month. Five hours of sleep and by noon the hunt for work resumed; the night came out of its invisible “world below” to go to the construction site or to the landfill. Among the movements of Yue, all tracked by apps inserted in the mobile phones of every Chinese, they do not appear to be trattorias or taverns: he ate cheap street food. Yue was to return to Shandong for the Lunar New Year. Train on January 18th. For this he made the tampon. The authorities are convinced that they have stopped the outbreak. But they do not resolve the plight of migrant workers, despite Xi Jinping’s promises of a new “common prosperity”.