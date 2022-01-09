Covid, a teacher fears contagion and closes her son in the trunk of the car- Corriere.it

from Chronicles editing

She was afraid of being infected, which is why an American teacher locked her thirteen-year-old son who was positive for coronavirus in the trunk of the car. The woman, Sarah Beam, 41, was arrested. He was driving the boy to Pridgeon Stadium, Texas for a test when a witness heard the boy moan from the trunk, as reported by the website. click2Houston.com. The woman then confessed to having locked up her son for fear that she too could become infected.

The investigations L’Abc Instead he cited a health care worker who refused to test the woman for coronavirus until the teenager was able to sit in the back seat of the car. Police confirmed that law enforcement officers conducted an investigation culminating in an arrest warrant. Fortunately, the boy was not damaged. Sergeant Richard Standifer, of the Texas Department of Public Safety, told local television Khou 11 that the boy could have been seriously injured if the vehicle had been involved in an accident. I’ve never heard of anyone being put in a trunk because they tested positive for something the sergeant added.