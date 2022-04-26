Covid, a third RNA vaccine is coming: it will be self-amplifying

Its scientific name is “ARCT-154”: it is a third anti-Covid vaccine based on messenger RNA, after those of Pfizer and Moderna, which can be stored at room temperature as well as being able to self-amplify, thus reducing production and distribution costs. The important result was achieved by Arcturus Therapeutics of San Diego, a pharmaceutical company specializing in Rna technologies, which released the data relating to the phase III trial of the anti-Covid drug in an official note.

The effectiveness of the vaccine

deepening





Covid vaccine: data and graphs on administrations in Italy

The experimental trial, the experts explained, was conducted in Vietnam, involving over 17,000 participants. Based on the findings of the studies, the vaccine was found to be 55% effective against symptomatic disease and 95% effective in protecting against severe disease and death. Among the particular characteristics of the drug, we read in the note, that for which the vaccine can be stored in a particularly simple way, with the self-amplifying design that requires lower doses and therefore allows to lower the costs of production and administration to the population.

The characteristics of “ARCT-154”

According to Deborah Fuller, a vaccine expert at the University of Washington School of Medicine, “for the first time a self-amplifying RNA vaccine has been shown to be safe and effective. It’s a really important result, ”she stressed. What are the other peculiarities of the product? The vaccine developed by Arcturus Therapeutics incorporates a particular freeze-drying process that has the ability to transform mRNA molecules into a powder that can be stored at room temperature. Factor that breaks down many of the difficulties associated with the alternatives currently used in global vaccination campaigns. The drug, among other things, includes in its composition some enzymes that favor the replication of the Spike protein, thus favoring the elimination of the viral genetic material in a few days. Furthermore, the vaccine has been designed to repeatedly copy the genetic strand present inside a cell and remain in the body for as long as possible, even compared to the current vaccines used.

The data emerged from the experimental trial

During the experimental trial, which began in August 2021, the patients involved received two 5.0 mg doses of the self-amplifying RNA, each 28 days apart. To compare with similar vaccines, the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines use doses of 30 mg and 100 mg for the first and second doses, respectively. During the tests, among other things, 43 serious cases of Covid-19 were reported, 41 of which had emerged among individuals present in the control group, treated with a placebo. And the number of reports related to adverse events was comparable, according to company data, between those who had been vaccinated with ARCT-154 and those who were in the control group. In total, only one death emerged in the vaccinated participants, i.e. a particularly frail elderly patient, compared with nine deaths in the control group. “These values ​​are very encouraging, this new approach could have a really exciting potential in the battle against the pandemic,” explained Benjamin Pierce, a scientist who is conducting a trial of a self-amplifying mRNA vaccine produced, this time by Imperial, in Uganda. London College. “We are very pleased with these results, our work represents a key milestone for the company and provides significant clinical validation of our self-amplifying platform,” said Joseph Payne, president and chief executive officer of Arcturus Therapeutics.