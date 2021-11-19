Covid, a two-speed Europe: this is why the Mediterranean beats that of the North tormented by infections

There is a two-speed Europe. A Europe that is the epicenter of Covid and a Europe that has tightened before and better and that now with much attention still tries to overcome the fourth wave of Covid. Italy, Spain, Portugal and Malta are doing well. Germany, Holland and Luxembourg at high risk. Black jersey for the Eastern countries. The data on anti Covid vaccinations in EU countries overturns the prejudice on lax southerners and rule-abiding Nordics, and designs a Europe with double speed, in which the reviled “Club Med” takes revenge on the penalty takers of the north of the Old Continent. On the day when Austria decides a new generalized lockdown for 20 days and Germany is experiencing a situation defined as “dramatic” by its own government, the updated data provided by the Covid portal of the Ministry of Health on the administration for every hundred inhabitants in EU countries , shows a clear gap between southern and northern Europe: three of the four countries that responded most massively to the vaccination campaign are those that for years, due to high debt and cheerful public finances, have been defined with a pejorative term “Pigs” by penalty shooters from the north, namely Portugal, Italy and Spain. Greece is missing from the appeal, sailing in the lower part of the ranking. But judging by the data, the countries of the South have done their “homework” better than their northern European citizens. And they got vaccinated en masse. Since the incidence has exceeded 300 per 100,000 people, the rules for public spaces “are no longer sufficient in the current situation,” Wieler said, speaking of an absolute emergency, after Chancellor Angela Merkel has already admitted that the situation in the country is “dramatic”. The Minister of Health, Jens Spahn, also spoke of a “national emergency”. Bavaria has announced the cancellation of all Christmas markets in the region, one of the hardest hit by the new wave. “The situation is very, very serious and complicated,” said the governor, Marku Soder, adding that even bars and nightclubs will be closed in places where infection rates are particularly high. And again, Soder announced the closure until December 15 of all activities except “schools and kindergartens, in areas where the weekly contagion index exceeds 1,000 positive cases per 100 thousand inhabitants. And Saxony, by far the most affected German region, is considering a partial blockade. France will not follow its European neighbors on restrictions on vaccinated people, clarified the president, Emmanuel Macron, explaining that the introduction of the green pass managed to curb the epidemic, on the day it emerges that 4,048 classrooms are currently closed, a record from the beginning of the school year. Today Hungary registered 11,289 new infections, the highest figure since the start of the pandemic. Viktor Orban’s government has been reluctant to impose any restrictions, but from tomorrow there will be the obligation to wear masks in all closed spaces except offices and sports halls, and public events with more than 500 people will only be able to participate with the green pass. An emergency that is added to the now chronic one in Russia, which for weeks has been adjusting its record of victims every day (more than 1,200 per day) and to the “consolidated” one in the Czech Republic, where from next Monday only the vaccinated and those who have recovered from Covid in the last six months they will be able to access bars, restaurants, hotels and other services. Britain recorded a jump in new cases on Thursday, with 46,807 positives, up from 38,263 the previous day. The dead were 199, in line with the numbers of the day before (201). From today, the health system (NHS) also includes in its digital vaccination passport the indication of the third dose of vaccine for those who received it. In Greece, the government has announced new restrictions for the unvaccinated, who as of Monday will no longer be able to access closed public places.

Unlimited access to all site content € 1 / month for 3 months, then € 3.99 / month for 3 months Unlock unlimited access to all content on the site



