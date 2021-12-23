Covid, absolute peak of cases in France and Great Britain | Germany instead thinks of a “hard lockdown”

The ECDC inserts in the “dark red” area Eastern Europe, the whole of France and a large part of Germany and Spain. Romania is yellow. Meanwhile, governments are running for cover in view of the Christmas holidays. There are those who choose a curfew like Catalonia and those like Greece who opt for the obligation of outdoor masks and stop the Christmas concerts.

New peak of infections also in the United Kingdom: almost 120 thousand – In the United Kingdom, nearly 120,000 cases have been recorded in the last 24 hours (119,789), with 147 deaths. The strain, first identified in South Africa, is between 50% and 70% less likely to be hospitalized, according to the British Health Safety Agency, but the government has reiterated that no restrictions will be introduced before the December 25, even if a subsequent squeeze is not ruled out.

Germany, towards the fourth dose and hard lockdown – Germany is preparing to raise its guard further: the Minister of Health speaks of the probable need for a fourth dose, announcing that he has already ordered 80 million BioNTech doses, adapted to the new mutation. And it does not exclude the possibility of having to resort to “a hard lockdown”, even if no other tightening is foreseen for now.

Spain, mandatory masks even outdoors – People in Spain will have to wear masks on the outside again, according to new plans announced by Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez. The Iberian country has recorded a record of 49,823 cases and the Omicron variant is believed to account for nearly half of the infections. The government declares that the mask requirement “must be made into law before Christmas”.

Holland’s appeal to citizens: “Don’t go to Germany for lunch” – “Dutch, don’t go to Germany to escape the lockdown”. The appeal comes directly from Prime Minister Mark Rutte, in a document shared with the president of North Rhine-Westphalia, Hendrik Wuest. With the announcement of the almost total lockdown in their country, the Dutch have in fact decided to escape from the closures by going to nearby Germany to go out for lunch or go shopping.