Covid: absurd and contradictory rules. What madness the bureaucracy – Chronicle

Rome, March 27, 2022 – To do the rules the Italians are unbeatable. Two abundant years of Covid, with related legislative production, have generated hyperboles that are difficult to imitate due to an excess of bureaucratic complication even when the rationale of the measures was solid and correct. And the new round of waltzes from midnight next Friday, immediately after the end of the state of emergency, suggests that the novel of unnecessarily meticulous (and therefore often neglected) or suddenly soft (and therefore indigestible to the disciplined) rules can give others full-bodied chapters.

Covid: 73,357 infections and 118 deaths

Green pass, how to put it on the wallet

Excessive Obligations: “Time to Change”

Matteo Bassetti, Director of Infectious Diseases at San Martino in Genoa, launches the idea of ​​a great national ‘reset’. “I want to launch an initiative”. “Bu-Covid” is the hypothesized title. “In the last two years we have accumulated a series of rules, obligations, rules, laws on Covid that make us a ridiculous country today compared to the rest of the world. From April 1st a different phase begins. Our life can no longer be declined by the legislator but from ourselves “, the infectious specialist rebels. The list of critical issues is long.

What changes from April 1st. Bassetti: new phase, but rules need to be reset

Mask in the clubs: seated no, if you move yes

“In the restaurant we put on the mask when we go to the bathroom but not seated, and then the tables are no longer spaced but we have to wear the mask if we get up”, exemplifies Bassetti. An unnecessary complication, given the trend of infections. A nightmare also for managers who are called to active supervision. The alternating yes-no mask inside the premises bothers customers who perceive the whole distance between evident annoyance and imperceptible usefulness.

The green pass dance. Asymmetrical novelties

Be careful not to get confused. The transition starting on Friday 1 April, which should lead to the effective ‘free all’ on Sunday 1 May, provides for different rules. From 1 April no Green pass for restaurants, bars, ceremonies, outdoor parties. Instead, for indoor service – at the table or counter – the basic Green pass must be shown.

Cinema without a mask, as long as you eat

Not even in the cinemas do you mess with generous tears. First all spaced out, with masks on and no eating and drinking. Now the masks remain. Except that one dines on popcorn. So say it is a game.

Condominium meetings in sanitized rooms

The condominium administrators are furious. To organize the condominium assembly they must have the room sanitized by spending 100 euros. That is, more than the rent of the meeting room and, sometimes, the administrator’s own salary.

The thoughtful stewardess pushes back the jacket

Who, on a plane trip, hasn’t happened yet? After checking-in and boarding, placing the smartphone in airplane mode, placing personal effects and trolley in the overhead compartment, a thoughtful hostess approaches who, after asking if the jacket is yours, invites you to remove it from the overhead compartment – where the luggage dragged in rests. every asphalt – and to keep it on your knees in compliance with the legislation of imagined healthiness of the trunk. Until?

Phantom fines and return to the office

The vaccination obligation for workers over 50 valid until 15 June (with a supposed fine of 100 euros for dodgers) has not prevented the legislator from re-admitting to service – from 25 March – all policemen, carabinieri, members of the armed forces, traffic police, Ata school staff and university professors firmly No vax. Just present a negative swab and everything will be as before. And that comprehensive fine (no parking style) who knows if it will ever arrive.

The prof no-vax at school. “Tell us what to do”

Then there are also cases in which the previously very strict legislation suddenly loosens, and then fades into the indefinite. The Italian principals are furious because from 1 April all No vax teachers will be able to return to school with the basic pass. “Which are not 30 but 30 thousand – clarifies Mario Rusconi, president of the PNA Lazio -. These professors will not be able to come into contact with the students and will have to perform other duties. But what these duties are the decree does not explain”. In practice, there is no work but a certain salary.

Covid: RT in Italy rises to 1.2. The incidence is also increasing