Covid, according to new studies, caution is needed in vaccination in pediatric age

In this period in which the pandemic theme is no longer on the front pages of the newspapers, replaced by the well-known war events, however, there are important news regarding the anti Covid-19 vaccination in pediatric age, a subject that has always been particularly close to my heart, on which I have already spoken on several occasions and which I intend to address again here. In fact, an update of the previous document was published on the website of the independent medical scientific commission, in which 16 reasons to reflect on were reported before vaccinating childrenindicating another eight, for which there are 24 points on which we intend to draw attention.

In fact, in the light of relevant information that has appeared in the scientific literature in recent months, the caution towards this practice – unfortunately still widely propagated in our country – becomes indispensable and I firmly believe that we should follow the example of other countries which have changed course significantly. For example, in Sweden vaccination in this age group is not recommended because, according to the Health Agency, the risks outweigh the benefits; in Norway there is no recommendation to vaccinate children because “children rarely get seriously ill and knowledge about adverse events that are rare or may occur some time after vaccination is limited”. Equal caution applies in the UK, where vaccination is only recommended for children between 5 and 11 years old at risk of serious complications or cohabiting with immunosuppressed subjects.

Furthermore, since the Omicron variant has become dominant, it is true that there have been more infections among children, but they continue to be mild or asymptomatic and of even lesser severity than Delta. Even in our country there are definitely admissions to intensive care very rare in the pediatric range: (0-15 years): since the beginning of the pandemic there are 252 of over 2,200,000 diagnoses of Covid-19, or 1 in 8700 and – referring to the entire population of this age group, equal to over 8 million – it’s about approximately one in 33,000 hospitalizations children. I remember that the severe forms of Covid-19 almost always concern children with other diseases and in Germany no “healthy” children (“without comorbidity“) Between 5-11 years he died of Covid-19.

Risks of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS-C) e long Covidso much emphasized to induce parents to vaccinate their children, have relevance very limited: MIS-C is rare (3.16 out of 10,000 children infected with Sars-CoV-2 in the US, where it mostly affects black, Hispanic and Asian children compared to whites, and very rare in Germany: 1.7 out of 10,000 positive cases). In the US, the annual risk of MIS-C hospitalization in children aged 5 to 10 was about half that of hospitalization for influenza or respiratory syncytial virus (as an annual average of these over a decade) and reports are also starting. of MIS-C in children after vaccination. Also with regard to the duration and severity of the long Covid there is no alarm because the symptoms are similar to those of the aftermath that can occur in common viral diseases, with even fewer symptoms. It should also be noted that there is no treatment available for children damaged by these vaccines and that early therapies for Covid-19 are also useful for them.

Finally – and this is the decisive argument that should open the eyes of those who insist on “universal” vaccination – vaccines have proved ineffective in preventing infection both in the two weeks after inoculation, and in the medium term, because the protection from infection, which begins after the first 14 days, almost disappears months after the second dose, even reversing itself, because the subjects completely vaccinated people can become even less protected from infection: this is clearly an “inconvenient” datum and is reported only on page 27, table S11, of the supplementary material. Similar conclusions were also reached, prior to the Omicron variant, by a cohort search based on the records of the entire Swedish population that had compared paired pairs of almost 843,000 Swedes vaccinated with double dose with as many unvaccinated Swedes, detecting cases of symptomatic infection and of hospitalizations / deaths from 12 January to 4 October 2021, with a total follow-up of up to 9 months. The practical efficacy of the Pfizer vaccine against symptomatic infection it gradually vanishedgoing from 92% in days 15 to 30 after the second dose until the loss of significant efficacy from 7 months on.

In New York State in children aged 5-11, protection from hospitalization, according to this pre-print study (see Figures 1 and 2), decreased to 48% one month after the second dose, protection from infection was it dropped to 12% after a month and even reversed at just 45 days, so the vaccinated got 30% more infected than the unvaccinated! In this regard, the inconsistency in the conclusions should be noted because the authors, while highlighting that the effectiveness declines rapidly, however, they recommend vaccination in this age group because it would protect against serious illness. But – if, as has been amply demonstrated, the infection, especially with Omicron, does not present any risks – what is the point of this recommendation? Never as today do I think it is important to evaluate the results “independently” and draw conclusions consistent with them!

However, this means that one of the major arguments used in favor of vaccinating children – reducing the risks for frail elderly and any schoolmates who cannot be vaccinated – has turned into its opposite after only a month and a half after the second dose! Not to mention the practically non-existent mortality from Covid-19 up to over 30 years of age (see table 1, pg. 12), while the risks of vaccination are by no means negligible.

Finally, I would like to conclude on a positive note: on March 4, 2022 an important sentence was issued by the Court of Pistoia which rejected the appeal of a mother who had asked the judicial office for authorization to submit her three children minors to vaccinate against Covid against the will of the former spouse. Among the other reasons, it is read verbatim that: “The Court cannot reasonably consider it to be in the best interest, even medical, of the minor to administer the vaccine preparations currently in use for Sars-Cov-2 disease”, acknowledging that the risk ratio / benefits it is not adequate and observing that: “the anti Sars-Cov-2 vaccines currently in use in Italy, namely the Comirnaty / Pfizer and Spikevax / Moderna vaccine, are unique in indicating in their package leaflet, made available to the public on the Italian Agency website del Drug (Aifa), with the latest update on 23 February 2022, that the vaccine it is not recommended for children under 12 years of age“. How can we reasonably be expected to subject healthy children to a treatment that the manufacturers themselves do not recommend?

“Why are we vaccinating children against Covid-19?” This is the question that I would like my medical colleagues and even more pediatricians to ask themselves, with an open heart and mind, in the hope that the growing epidemiological and clinical knowledge will lead them to reflect adequately: continuing to insist with recommendations that have nothing to do with it. scientifically and ethically valid, I fear it will be undermined irreversibly the trust of citizens in our category, and this too is a price that is certainly not negligible, which is added to the many others that these two years of pandemic have brought us.