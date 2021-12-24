Covid: adding L-arginine to therapy accelerates healing – Medicine

(ANSA) – ROME, DECEMBER 23 – The addition of the L-arginine supplement to the standard treatment of patients hospitalized for Covid-19 reduces the need for respiratory support and shortens hospitalization times. This is what emerges from a study coordinated by researchers from the Cotugno hospital in Naples, published in the journal EclinicalMedicine.



“Many patients followed by us from November 2021 to date hospitalized in sub-intensive care have shown signs of damage to the endothelium, showing a good saturation, but a low concentration of oxygen”, says Giuseppe Fiorentino, head of the Pneumology department of Cotugno, who thus explains the rationale for an intervention aimed at optimizing endothelial function.



The study enrolled 100 patients hospitalized for Covid and found that, already after 10 days from the start of administration, treatment with two vials a day of salt-free L-arginine results in a reduction in respiratory support in over 70% of patients treated. , with a marked improvement in respiratory function. This also led to a reduction in hospitalization times: 25 days compared to 46 for patients receiving placebo.



The benefits in improving endothelial function have also had positive implications in the long term: “We have noticed that among the patients who had taken L-Arginine, even asthenia is markedly reduced”, says Fiorentino.



The study was conducted in collaboration with Frederick II University, Albert Einstein College of Medicine in New York City and the pharmaceutical company Damor. (HANDLE).

