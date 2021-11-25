Covid: Afp, 1.5 million victims in Europe. Austria, boom in intensive care admissions – World

1.5 million people have died from Covid in Europe since the start of the pandemic, according to a calculation by the France Presse agency based on official sources. Covid-19 has caused the deaths of 1,500,105 people since the start of the pandemic in Europe, where several countries are restoring restrictions to contain the infections. The number of victims has been increasing since mid-July (4,210 per day on average in the last seven days, + 1% in a week) on the continent, still the epicenter of the pandemic.

In Austria, the threshold of 600 patients in intensive care has been exceeded. In the last 24 hours a further 41 beds have been occupied, bringing the total number to 619. This is the highest number in 2021. The old record was that of April 12 with 615 patients in intensive care. The highest value since the beginning of the pandemic was instead recorded exactly one year ago, on 25 November 2020, with 709 beds occupied. With 600 hospitalizations, the ‘threshold 5’ has been reached, which would provide for a general lockdown, which however has been brought forward by a few days.

Meanwhile, the death toll of Covid in Germany has exceeded 100 thousand units since the start of the pandemic. This was announced by a public health agency. Europe’s largest economy is battling a new wave of coronavirus cases and has recorded 351 deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the total death toll to 100,119, according to data from the Robert Koch Institute. As infections hit a record high and critical care units fill up, the health crisis is posing an immediate challenge to the new coalition government set to take over from Angela Merkel’s cabinet.

The association of intensive care doctors in Germany, Divi, is in favor of the requirement for a generalized vaccine. This is what ANSA learned in the course of an interview with President Gernot Marx.