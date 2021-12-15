Covid Africa, infection boom in a week

Boom of covid infections in Africa. The continent is experiencing the largest increase in Covid-19 cases this year, with +83 percent in the past week. This was announced by the World Health Organization (WHO), adding that deaths attributable to the coronavirus remain low. The spread of the Delta and Omicron variants determines the increase in infections, as the WHO stated in a note, explaining that every five days the infections in Africa double.

The low vaccination rate, experts explain, determines the spread of new coronavirus variants in Africa. According to the WHO, only 20 African countries have in fact vaccinated at least 10% of their population. Then there are the cases of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Chad which vaccinated less than one percent of their inhabitants.

Africa recorded more than 196 thousand new cases of Covid in the week ending 12 December, compared to about 107 thousand in the previous seven days, a WHO note reads. Deaths fell 19 percent over the same period, he added. At the current rate, it will take as long as May 2022 for the continent to reach 40% vaccination coverage and by August 2024 before it reaches 70%, WHO said.