Covid: after a dose of Johnson, effective heterologous booster – Health

For those who have undergone vaccination against Covid-19 with a single dose of the vaccine Johnson & Johnson, the booster dose substantially raises protection levels. Booster is slightly more effective when done with an mRNA vaccine. This is what emerges from a study coordinated by the Erasmus Medical Center in Rotterdam published in the New England Journal of Medicine.

The research involved 461 healthcare professionals who had performed single-dose vaccination with the Johnson product and who, after about three months, had a booster with the same vaccine, the Moderna product or the Pfizer-BioNTech product. The volunteers underwent blood tests 28 days after the booster to measure the response to vaccination in terms of antibodies and T-lymphocytes. The first data that emerged is the safety of heterologous vaccination: those who had boostered with mRNA vaccines (Modern species) suffered from slightly more severe, but not serious, side effects which generally resolved within 48 hours. As for efficacy, the booster dose has been shown to significantly increase the immune response. The values ​​were higher if the booster was performed with mRNA vaccines (in particular Moderna).

In the same issue of the American journal, a second study by the Qatari health authorities conducted a head-to-head comparison on the effectiveness of two doses of mRNA vaccines (Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna) in preventing SARS-CoV- infection. 2. Both showed a high ability of the two doses to prevent both infections, severe cases of illness and death, with a probability of becoming infected for those who had received the full course of vaccination of about 0.1% after one month. from vaccination (with a drop to just under 1% after six months). The protective capacity of the two vaccines was substantially overlapping, with a slight advantage for the Moderna product. The study refers, however, to the period between December 2020 and October 2021, therefore before the advent of the Omicron variant.