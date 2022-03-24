Covid, after seven days the Reopening Decree is not there: from vaccination obligation to masks, all the knots still unresolved

On Thursday 17 March the government, after a long gestation (informal meetings, then the control room), gave the green light to the Reopening Decree, the road map with the relaxation of measures to combat Covid-19.

Citizens and professionals (including our editorial staff), after seven days from the launch of the provision, are based still on a draft (which more draft could not be written, ed).

From the afternoon of Thursday 17 March to the morning of Thursday 24 March, silence fell on the Reopening Decree. It is not the first time this has happened, quite the contrary.

Unfortunately it has become a government custom (rather annoying, by the way). First the draft, then the launch of the provision and, subsequently, the publication of the decree close to the deadlines. Therefore, the disorientation (and bewilderment) of the citizens is normal. The definitive text is not in possession, according to what has been reconstructed, not even by the ministries competent for the individual subjects.

COVID staff, first included in the Reopening Decree, then appeared in the Ukraine Decree

In this case, the Reopening Decree preceded the Ukraine Decree in its launch, but in its publication everything went in the opposite direction: the provision on the Ukrainian crisis was published on Monday 21 March in the Official Gazette (on time for night owls, ed), while it was hiding the one on the road map after the end of the state of emergency.

There is more this time: the provision for the Covid staff was initially foreseen in the Reopening Decree, while, without any announcement, neither from Palazzo Chigi nor from Viale Trastevere, it appeared “magically” in the Ukraine Decree ( 170 million for the extension of contracts until the end of the lessons).

The unresolved issues of the Reopening Decree

Why all this waiting, even for the school sector, for the Reopening Decree? Simple, because it is necessary to understand the repercussions of the provision both as regards the vaccination obligation for teachers and Ata, and for the obligation to wear masks in closed spaces. The matter concerning the collegial bodies has also been unsolved (what happens from 1 April, everyone returns in attendance?) Three not insignificant issues, for the school environment, also in light of the resurgence of Covid cases.

Therefore the articles made by our editorial staff, with all the effort, appear to be with the benefit of the doubt because the raw material is missing: the reopening decree in definitive form published in the Official Gazette.

The hope is that the government will act as soon as possible to avoid being absolutely disoriented on March 30, close to the end of the state of emergency.

Let’s make a summary with all the dates, remembering, however, that the article could be changed in the next few hours since the information in our possession is based on the draft decree and on press information.

From 1 April stop contact quarantine. The obligation of isolation remains only for the infected. The possibility of carrying out trips and sporting events also starts again.

From 1 May stop the obligation of green pass. Therefore, to access the school premises for outsiders (also for parents, therefore) it will no longer be required.

From 1 May away the obligation of masks in all indoor places, including for schools (as regards the school environment, the reference is the words of Minister Bianchi on Rai Radio 1).

From June 16 end of the vaccination obligation for school staff. On this, however, the rules are not yet clear. The vaccination obligation is valid until June 15, but there would also be the hypothesis that from April 1 school workers could return to work with a sanction and a basic green pass. Everything is still to be verified, so on this topic we refer to the trade union and territorial structures of reference. Unfortunately, we do not know the final text.

DRAFT LAW DECREE (Urgent measures to overcome the measures to combat the spread of the epidemic from Covid 19, as a result of the cessation of the state of emergency (PRESIDENCY – HEALTH – DEFENSE – EDUCATION).

What changes for the school (still provisional picture)

70.5 million are expected to be allocated to schools to continue with the purchase of masks and hygiene material, consumables related to the emergency.

Management of positive cases

As regards the school, the decree provides for new measures regarding the management of positive cases:

Kindergartens

– Educational services for children In the presence of at least four cases among pupils in the same section / class group, the activities continue in the presence and teachers, educators and children over the age of six use FFP2 masks for ten days from the last contact with a positive subject. In the event of symptoms and, if still symptomatic, on the fifth day following the last contact, a rapid or molecular antigen test or a self-administered antigen test should be performed. In the latter case, the negative result of the test is certified with self-certification.

Primary, lower secondary, upper secondary and vocational education and training systems

In the presence of at least four cases of positivity among the pupils, the activities continue in the presence and for the teachers and for pupils who are over six years of age, the use of FFP2 masks is foreseen for ten days from the last contact with a positive subject. In the event of symptoms and, if still symptomatic, on the fifth day following the last contact, a rapid or molecular antigen test or a self-administered antigen test should be performed. In the latter case, the negative result of the test is certified with self-certification.

Isolation

Pupils in primary, lower secondary and upper secondary schools and the vocational education and training system, in isolation due to Covid infection, can follow school activities in the integrated digital teaching method accompanied by specific medical certification attesting the health conditions of the pupil. Readmission to class is subject only to the demonstration of having carried out a rapid or molecular antigen test with negative result.

Distance of at least one meter

The government recommends respecting an interpersonal safety distance of at least one meter unless the structural-logistical conditions of the buildings do not allow it.

In any case, the prohibition to enter or remain in the school premises remains valid if positive or if there is a respiratory symptomatology and body temperature above 37.5 °.

Covid organic

The emergency staff is extended until the end of the lessons and in any case no later than June 15, 2022 (June 30 for the kindergarten). A further 170 million is available for the extension, in addition to the sums already allocated.

School trips

School trips banned by Covid are back. The government, on the other hand, has given the green light to the possibility of carrying out educational outings and educational trips, including participation in sporting events.

Stop the basic green pass for parents

The basic green pass (obtainable through vaccination, healing or tampon) remains in force for external subjects (therefore also for parents) until April 30th. From 1 May to access the school premises it will not be necessary to show the green pass, not even the basic one.

Emergency structures

The decree also establishes

– Head of Civil Protection: cessation of emergency powers and attribution of powers to manage the return to normalcy

– Extraordinary Commissioner for the implementation and coordination of the containment and contrast measures of the epidemiological emergency COVID-19: a Unit for the completion of the vaccination campaign and for the adoption of other measures to combat the pandemic is no longer coordinates with the Ministry of Health. From 1 January 2023 the Ministry of Health takes over the functions

– Technical-scientific committee: termination.