Covid, after Shanghai, lockdown is also feared in Beijing: mass test for 20 million people

After more than a month of emergency from Covid-19 underway a Shanghaithe alarm for a new lockdown extends to Beijing: the capital launched today i test mass anti-Covidas well as for the central district of Chaoyang, in others 10 districts of the capital. The government aims to cover 20 of the 23 million from residents totals, while the population fears a rigid lockdown like the one in effect a Shanghaiwhere the worst is consumed outbreak of the whole China: with 52 new deathsin Shanghai the infections from COVID-19 I got off at 17,000 (from around 19.500 on Sunday).

The Beijing authorities assured on April 25 that China “will not relax” in the fight against coronavirusand that “will block the advancement of the variant Omicron“: Wang Wenbinthe spokesperson for the Foreign Ministryhe declared that the country “will not give up: we will certainly win and make greater contributions to the world”.

The scheduling of the three compulsory anti-Covid tests for each resident in the district dates back to Sunday Chaoyang – which is of interest 3.5 million of people, an ordinance that raised the alarm for fear of introducing a new one lockdown: despite the assurances of the city authorities, while in the western districts they were closed restaurantslocal and cinemaBeijing citizens have created long queues before supermarkets to increase the food supplies and to the provisional centers for i mass test decided by the health authorities.

In front of supermarkets in particular, they appeared file already from the early hours of Monday morning, organized with staggered entry to avoid the crowds and respect the anti-contagion distancing. In the 5 commercial structures visited by Ansa, including the large Sanyuanli food market, shelves and stalls were under pressure mainly to fresh vegetables And potatoes, while on the grocery delivery apps many more items sold out as early as Sunday. Around an area of ​​the central district, local authorities reported, the prevention measures were raised with prohibition to residents of leave the area. In addition, Beijing has imposed strict controls on entering the city: all travelers are required to undergo an anti-Covid test within 48 hours of arrival.