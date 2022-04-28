Covid, after the fear of contagions and hospitalizations in descent in Sicily: 4106 cases, 20 deaths

Infections, hospitalizations and positives drop. A “serene” bulletin, that of today, for Sicily, and more generally for Italy, with data clearly improving compared to yesterday, where the buffers with the double line had literally shot upwards. We had already said, however, that they were numbers to be taken with a grain of salt, given that it came from a “double holiday”, and therefore there were accumulations of the days before, due to the various delays that we began to know during the pandemic.

Returning to the bulletin, there are 4106 cases registered in Sicily (compared to 6550 yesterday), with 20 deaths. The hospitalizations drop to 897 against 911 yesterday, with a -2 in intensive care (47 in all).

They are 29,438 swabs processed. The positivity rate drops to 14% while yesterday it was 19%. Sicily is now in seventh place for infections. The current positives are 124,661 with an increase of 383 cases. The healed are 4,539 while the victims are 20 bringing the total of deaths to 10,549.

At the provincial level there are 1,145 cases in Palermo, Catania 825, Messina 971, Syracuse 423, Trapani 446, Ragusa 310, Caltanissetta 242, Agrigento 396, Enna 184.

In Italy

There are 69,204 new cases of Covid in the last 24 hours, against 87,940 yesterday and, above all, 75,020 last Thursday.

The swabs processed are 441,526 (yesterday 554,526) with a positivity rate that drops from 15.9% to 15.7%.

The deaths are 131 (yesterday 186): the total victims since the beginning of the epidemic thus rise to 163,244.

Intensive therapies are 12 fewer (yesterday -15), with 46 admissions a day, and drop to 382 total, while ordinary hospitalizations are 79 fewer (yesterday -173), 10,076 in all. This is what emerges from the daily bulletin of the Ministry of Health.

