Health

Covid, after the fear of contagions and hospitalizations in descent in Sicily: 4106 cases, 20 deaths

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 15 1 minute read

Infections, hospitalizations and positives drop. A “serene” bulletin, that of today, for Sicily, and more generally for Italy, with data clearly improving compared to yesterday, where the buffers with the double line had literally shot upwards. We had already said, however, that they were numbers to be taken with a grain of salt, given that it came from a “double holiday”, and therefore there were accumulations of the days before, due to the various delays that we began to know during the pandemic.

Returning to the bulletin, there are 4106 cases registered in Sicily (compared to 6550 yesterday), with 20 deaths. The hospitalizations drop to 897 against 911 yesterday, with a -2 in intensive care (47 in all).

They are 29,438 swabs processed. The positivity rate drops to 14% while yesterday it was 19%. Sicily is now in seventh place for infections. The current positives are 124,661 with an increase of 383 cases. The healed are 4,539 while the victims are 20 bringing the total of deaths to 10,549.

At the provincial level there are 1,145 cases in Palermo, Catania 825, Messina 971, Syracuse 423, Trapani 446, Ragusa 310, Caltanissetta 242, Agrigento 396, Enna 184.

In Italy

There are 69,204 new cases of Covid in the last 24 hours, against 87,940 yesterday and, above all, 75,020 last Thursday.
The swabs processed are 441,526 (yesterday 554,526) with a positivity rate that drops from 15.9% to 15.7%.
The deaths are 131 (yesterday 186): the total victims since the beginning of the epidemic thus rise to 163,244.

Intensive therapies are 12 fewer (yesterday -15), with 46 admissions a day, and drop to 382 total, while ordinary hospitalizations are 79 fewer (yesterday -173), 10,076 in all. This is what emerges from the daily bulletin of the Ministry of Health.

© All rights reserved

Source link

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 15 1 minute read

Related Articles

Has the pandemic ended in the United States?

7 mins ago

Masks. The Government has decided: it remains mandatory until June 15 for airplanes, trains, buses, cinemas, theaters and health facilities. No obligation, even indoors, for restaurants, bars and shops. While at school he remains until the end of the school year. Here is the Government amendment

9 mins ago

Medical College says they will include five medical residences in Higüey

14 mins ago

Write them down now! Government opens COVID vaccination registry for children under 12 years of age – El Financiero

19 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button