COVID: after the rise in cases in Europe, four specialists analyze what can happen in Argentina

After weeks of decline, Coronavirus cases are rising again and concern is growing about a new wave of infections. In the In the last 7 days globally, almost 11.5 million infections were recorded 5% percent more than the previous period (11.1 M), according to data from the statistics site Worldometers.

With China and Europe at the epicenter of the increase, there alarm among Argentine specialists who warn that a rise at the local level is also possible, and this could overlap with seasonal outbreaks of other respiratory illnesses, such as the flu.

COVID: cases grew 300% and the Government came out to clarify the real reason



Influenza A and COVID: what are the common symptoms of both viruses and how to differentiate them, why is testing still important?

“What’s happening is that there is an increase in cases in several European countries in line with the increasing prevalence of the BA.2 micron subvariant,” said the bioinformatician at the National University of Córdoba (UNC) and Conicet researcher, Rodrigo Quiroga .

The specialist explained that “in the last two weeks Switzerland, Finland, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom had an increase of more than 40%; while Austria, Italy, France, Belgium, Ireland and Greece have had increases of between 25 and 50% in the last week.”

COVID CASES RISE IN THE WORLD: WHAT CAN HAPPEN IN ARGENTINA

according to Ourworldindata.org, across Europe are reporting a average of 980 daily cases per million inhabitants, while at the beginning of March the daily average was between 800 and 860 cases per million.

in some passes the increase already exceeds the maximum reached in the micron peak.

How much coronavirus cases increased in Austria

In some countries the increase already exceeds the maximum reached in the micron peak, as in Austriawhich has almost 5,000 daily notifications per million of inhabitants, while during the high point of the previous wave they did not reach 4,000 daily cases per million.

HOW MUCH CORONAVIRUS CASES INCREASED IN GERMANY

also Germany has an average of 2,400 daily cases per milliona figure similar to what had been reached at the peak of February.

Other countries, although they are far from the peaks reached in the previous wave, have registered an increase in recent weeks.

HOW MUCH CORONAVIRUS CASES INCREASED IN FRANCE

Francefor example, currently has about 1,100 daily average notifications per million inhabitants, although at the end of January it had reached about 5,400 and then managed to drop to 770 at the beginning of March.

HOW MUCH CORONAVIRUS CASES INCREASED IN UK

The same happens with the United Kingdom, which is at more than 1,100 average cases per million, against 800 at the beginning of March.

COVID CASES ARE RISING: WHAT ARE THE CAUSES

“There are several factors that can influence the fact that cases are rising; on the one hand, there is evidence that BA.2 is more contagiousfor the other care was relaxed. also several months passed since the application of the reinforcements and we know that after 10 weeks the protection against symptomatic infection is lower than when it was just inserted,” Quiroga said.

In this context, I point out that “Although vaccines protect against serious illness and death, having many cases of Covid-19 will still represent many hospitalizations and deaths. added to those caused by other respiratory infections circulating in the country. For example, the micron wave caused at least 10,000 deaths in the country.”

The researcher described that in England, for example, among those over 85 there are already more hospitalized per day today than at the peak of the micron wave (the BA.1 variant, which was the one that drove the last wave around the world). ).

Taking into account that there are studies that indicate that the BA.2 subvariant is more contagious than BA.1, Quiroga maintained that “we have to see what happens in the coming weeks” in Argentina, although he clarified that “In the next wave we could have a similar number or even more cases than the last one we went through in January.”

In the same sense, the doctor of mathematics Daniel Penazzi indicated that “cases could increase over time and faced with the entry of BA.2 we could have a scenario with many cases because it is more contagious and has a higher viral load than BA.1.”

“There are several factors that can influence. On the one hand, there is evidence that BA.2 is more contagious, on the other, care has been relaxed. Several months have also passed since the application of the reinforcements,” Quiroga said.

“But also,” he added, “we are entering winter, we have more time since the booster was given (especially the elderly gave themselves the last dose in December) and in between we have the increase in cases of flu, which can leave the weakest people.

As analyzed by accountant Martin Barrionuevo , in Argentina only 40% of the population applied the third dose or the reinforcement against the coronavirus.

“With both BA.1 and BA.2 protection against symptomatic infection falls to less than 50% at ten weeks after the booster dose. Protection against severe disease falls from 90% to 75% at ten weeks of booster dose.” , so it is important to apply it,” Quiroga said.

how to take care of yourself

For him infectologist doctor Javier Farina “the conjunction of low temperatures, influenza and a new wave of Covid-19 can generate a complex scenario for the national health system, not in intensive care units, but perhaps in demand for consultations, oxygen and hospitalization” .

“We have tools to reduce the impact of the new waves because we learned, the issue is that we lose them from the axis due to the fatigue generated by the pandemic. We think that it no longer makes sense to apply them and on the contrary, we will have to use them to reduce the impact” , assured Farina, a member of the Argentine Society of Infectology (SADI) and chief of infectology at Cuenca Alta Hospital, in Cauelas.

Prevention measures for coronavirus serve as protection against all respiratory infections: ventilation of environments, use of a mask in closed places and hand washing.

The specialist asked to take into account that although hospitalized people are fewer in proportion to the cases, “we continue to accumulate deaths”, so “everything possible” should be done to reduce the circulation of the virus.

Finally, he recalled that the prevention measures for coronavirus serve as protection against all respiratory infections: ventilation of environments, use of a mask in closed places and hand washing.