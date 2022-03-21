Covid after the third dose: symptoms, incubation and how long Omicron lasts – Chronicle

Thousands of people in Italy in recent days have contracted the Covid and got sick during this ‘era’ Omicron. Symptoms bearable, but annoying. Many are infected despite having followed the prescriptions to the letter: masks, distances, first and second dose vaccination (booster), booster (third dose), prophylaxis with sanitizers and disinfectants, ventilation of the rooms. What happens then, why are we still exposed to the risk of contagion despite the precautions?

After what drops the effectiveness of the vaccines against Omicron

This virus does not look anyone in the face. Famous people have recently been touched by the tail shot of Covid, despite the precautions taken: among others, the singer Ermal Meta, the television presenter Piero Chiambretti and the footballer Daniele Baselli found themselves positive for the swab. In principle, after the third dose, less severe forms develop, as the protection given by vaccination also works on the variants. But today more contagious viruses with unprecedented mutations are circulating, that is, the virus is substantially similar to its progenitors, but has at some point modified the conformation of the Spike, the harpoon that is applied to cells to launch the infection. Which is why it is easier to fall back into the trap.

After being overwhelmed by the tsunami that left Wuhan we had to deal, one after the other, with the variants of Sars-Cov2. Delta has recently given way, even in Italy, to the Omicron variant, destined to rage in spring. After so many violent waves, the latest outbreak of coronaviruses sees emerge Omicron1, Omicron2 and a series of subtypes for which, subject to individual variability (some are naturally more leathery, others more vulnerable) mutations of the virus in circulation continue to occur, putting a strain on the ability of the immune system to defend the body, even in robust and handsome people. In other words, the vaccine protects against serious consequences, but it is not an impenetrable shield.

Chiambretti got sick for the first time last year, and despite developing antibodies, and undergoing the booster, he said he had a relapse with severe symptoms: sore throat, headache incessante (circle to the head that does not pass). The misadventure that happened to Ermal Meta, who on Twitter showed the results of the swab analysis, is similar: he wrote that he was quite ill despite the three doses of vaccine received. People infected with Omicron 2specifies for his part Massimo Ciccozzihead of the Medical Statistics and Epidemiology Unit of the Campus Bio-Medico University of Rome, have symptoms similar to Omicron. The novelty is the gastrointestinal symptoms such as nausea, vomiting and diarrhea may be present, and develop a different morbid form of the respiratory disease that has characterized the past months. Fever, when it accompanies the onset of symptoms, oscillates around 38 °. The current syndrome resembles a flu, with muscle pain, exhaustion, lightheadedness, headache. The involvement of the upper airways (rhinitis, pharyngitis, laryngitis, tracheitis) can vary, it is not always present.

The average duration of the disease is 5-7 daysit should be borne in mind that the onset symptoms are likely to be confused with allergy, flu or cold, while less frequent are sensory disturbances with loss of smell (odors) and taste (flavors), which were warning symptoms of the disease often present in previous waves.

L‘incubation of the disease is on average 3 days. Being more contagious than the previous ones, Omicron2 is able to colonize the mucous membranes of the upper airways even with a relatively low viral load.

The observation of cases, and the relative decline in the spread among young people, considering the protective effect given by the high percentage of people vaccinated or already infected, has led some experts to believe that this could be the latest wave of infections. and that the time is approaching when the Covid-19 pandemic will resemble a sort of cold, with a resurgence coinciding with the drop in temperatures, leaving us relatively free in the summer.

“This virus is still circulating a lot – declared Claudio Mastroianni, president of Simit, the Italian Society of Infectious and Tropical Diseases – we record many reinfections in young people. The positive thing is that the vaccine, especially the booster dose, protects against serious disease and need for hospitalization. Also last year there was a recovery of cases in this period. We are dealing with more contagious variants, with the infection that also affects the vaccinated “.

American immunologist Anthony Fauci points to three factors that fuel this phase of the pandemic: the return to sociability with the relaxation of a series of protective measures, the decline in antibody coverage granted by vaccines, and the growing presence of the latter. omicron variant BA.2 which is much more contagious, without causing serious symptoms in vaccinated people. So the latest waves of Covid could turn into an endemic, a phase in which the virus will continue to circulate but without causing health emergencies. Vaccines are confirmed to be effective in protecting against severe forms of the disease (92% in vaccinated with boosters compared to unvaccinated); percentage that drops to 72% as regards the prevention of contagion. The ICU admissions rate for unvaccinated is 13 times higher than for vaccinated with boosters. The percentage of cases reported in school age has decreased for three weeks (26%) according to data from the Higher Institute of Health.

We have seen that whenever there are gatherings the virus starts to circulate again. There has been an increase in the number of reported cases in the past week, but the number of hospitalizations and ICU admissions continues to decline. There is no longer a single Omicron, we need to distinguish. There Omicron BA.2 it is the version of the Sars-CoV-2 virus that is 30% more contagious than its older sister, was born in India last December and then spread to the rest of the planet, including Europe. Two cases of a chimera variant of SarS-Cov-2 have been described in Israel, combining Omicron with its sub-variant Omicron 2.

The appearance of chimera variants had already occurred for other viruses in the past. “These are topics that interest doctors and researchers, but nothing changes for the general population. We have already witnessed the terrorism on variants, I hope it will not be done with this “, said Matteo Bassetti, president of the Italian Society of Infectious Therapy.” As long as the virus circulates, there will be other variants, both of Omicron and of other families, but we hope – concluded the specialist – that they are even less serious than Omicron in the vaccinated “.

The pandemic has highlighted the need to keep particulate concentrations at low levels for multiple reasons related to health and the way the virus spreads. Indoors, it is easy for SARS-COV2 to spread, remain viable, and infect others in the presence of asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic positive people. So all buildings or places frequented by the public, means of transport, school classrooms, public places, restaurants, offices, hotels, museums, theaters, cinemas, without forgetting the health centers, clinics and assisted residences. The rate of carbon dioxide in the air (CO2) associated with natural ventilation (or as an alternative to controlled mechanical ventilation) must be kept under control with the use of validated devices for air purification with nanometric filtration. “The studies available today have quantified the risk of contracting Covid-19 in values ​​below 1% where CO2 levels below 700 parts per million are maintained”, explains Alessandro Miani, president of Sima, Italian Society of Environmental Medicine. the need is confirmed, for prevention, to frequently ventilate closed rooms, monitor values ​​to avoid carbon dioxide concentrations, specific decontamination strategies based on ventilation and air purification.