Covid, after Wuhan, Xian is the largest outbreak in China

The situation in the city

deepening





Coronavirus in Italy and in the world: the news of December 28th. LIVE

The Chinese health situation, therefore, keeps local authorities apprehensive, even considering that there are less than 45 days to go before the start of the Beijing Winter Olympics. Just in Xian, the capital of Shaanxi province, in Central China, only last Sunday, hundreds of workers in charge of disinfecting the city environments, wandered the streets dressed in white. The soldiers also had to intervene to allow an easier job for the nurses involved in processing the many molecular swabs performed in these days in the three thousand control centers set up throughout the province. The lockdown provides for the closure of the main commercial activities as well as schools, transport and public services, with the permission granted only to one person for each family to be able to leave their home every two days to do the shopping, or in situations of genuine emergency. . In terms of data, the newspaper continues, the total of recent cases would seem insignificant, given that we are talking about 810 cases of coronavirus starting from December 9 and until today, when however the new cases registered are already 175. But a worrying is “the exponentiality of growth”, so much so that that of Xian, as mentioned, is considered “the largest Chinese outbreak since March 2020”. Still speaking of numbers, the people who have come into contact with positive cases are 17,527, with over 41,000 citizens currently in quarantine at hotels.

The possible start of the infections

What would have caused this chain of infections? According to “La Repubblica” and on the basis of the first reconstructions of the experts, the cases were triggered by an air flight coming from abroad, precisely from Pakistan, last December 4th, from which the first positive case emerged. On the basis of subsequent checks, then, six passengers on that flight who tested positive for the Delta variant of the Sars-Cov-2 virus were identified. From here on, a nurse would have spread the virus, a possible cause of the first infection outside the city hospital, which then resulted in an increase in infections among the population. Among these, there would be four cases with severe symptoms and among them even a one year old baby.