Covid: Agenas, hospitalizations drop to 13%, a year ago they rose to 34% – Healthcare

In Italy, the occupancy of beds in non-critical area hospital wards by patients with Covid-19 still drops by one percentage point daily. The value in Italy thus returns to 13% while exactly one year ago it continued to rise, reaching 34%. Employment in intensive care units is currently stable at 6%, which a year ago instead saw a growing trend reaching 30%. This is indicated by the monitoring data of the National Agency for Regional Health Services (Agenas), updated on 8 March 2022, compared with those of 8 March 2021.

Covid hospitalizations still drop by 16.2% in a week: this emerges from the survey in sentinel hospitals Fiaso (Italian Federation of Healthcare and Hospitals) of 8 March. The hospitalization curve, which began to decline from February 1, recorded the sharpest decline in the fourth wave on March 1, at 21.6%. In the hospitals of the North, the decline in admissions in the last week was equal to 15%, while in the South and in the islands the curve has bent by 19%. In the facilities of the Center, patients were reduced by 14%.

In the last week the hospitalizations of pediatric patients monitored in the four pediatric hospitals and in the pediatric wards of the sentinel hospitals of the Fiaso network decreased: the percentage of hospitalizations fell by 15% in one week. 59% are between 0 and 4 years old, 18% between 5 and 11 years old, 23% between 12 and 18 years old. In particular, newborns, from 0 to 6 months, make up 36% of the total. The number of cases of small patients hospitalized with both parents not vaccinated is 37%.