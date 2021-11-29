Covid: Agenas, in 3 regions full departments beyond the alert threshold – Health

In Italy, the percentage of posts occupied in hospital wards by Covid patients rises to 9% and 7 are the regions that see an increase, of which 3 exceed the alert level of 15%: Friuli Venezia Giulia, which reaches 22%, Valle d’Aosta and Bolzano Pa 18%, Campania 9%, Abruzzo, Trento and Veneto Pa 8%.

This is what emerges from the daily monitoring of Agenas, which compares the data of November 28 with those of the previous day. For intensive care, the value in Italy remains at 7% but rises in 5 regions: to 10% in Lazio, to 8% in the Trento public administration, to 7% in Molise and Sardinia, and to 11% in Umbria.

This is currently the situation according to the findings of the National Agency for Regional Health Services: in Abruzzo intensive care employment at 5% and employment in “non-critical area” at 8% (daily variation of + 1%); in Basilicata 1% (-2%) and 4%; in Calabria 9% and 12%; in Campania 5% and 9% (+ 1%); in Emilia Romagna 7% and 8%; in Friuli Venezia Giulia 15 and 22% (+ 2%); in Lazio 10% (+ 1%) and 11%; in Liguria 9% and 8%; in Lombardy 6% and 12%; in the Marche 10% and 8%; in Molise 3% and 7% (+1); in the Autonomous Province of Bolzano 10% and 18% (+ 1%); in the Autonomous Province of Trento 8% (+ 1%) and 8% (+ 1%); in Piedmont 5% and 6%; in Puglia 5% and 5%; in Sardinia 7% (+ 1%) and 4%; in Sicily 5% and 9%; in Tuscany 8% and 5%; in Umbria 11% (+ 3%) and 8%; in Valle d’Aosta 3% and 18% (+ 3%) and in Veneto 8% and 8% (+ 1%).