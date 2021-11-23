Covid: Agenas, in 8 regions employment is growing in the departments – Health

In 8 regions and autonomous provinces, the percentage of ward places occupied by Covid patients with symptoms is growing, that is: Calabria (7%), Marche (10%), Puglia (4%), Piedmont (5%), Tuscany (8%), Umbria (7%), Sardinia (6%) %) and Bolzano (9%). In another 6 the percentage of Covid beds in intensive care rises: Basilicata (to 2%), Lombardy (to 11%), Veneto (to 6%), Piedmont (to 6%), Sicily (to 10%) and Trento (at 10%). The situation is stable in Friuli Venezia Giulia, but at levels beyond the threshold, equal to 15% and 17%. These are the data from the Agenas monitoring which compares the data of 22 November with the day before.

At a national level, according to data from the National Agency for regional health services, 6% of intensive care units and 8% of the posts in the ward are occupied by Covid patients, both values ​​are below the limit, respectively at 10% and 15%, the exceeding of which constitutes one of the parameters that can determine the passage of the region into the yellow zone. However, this threshold is exceeded by individual regions. This is currently the situation relating, respectively, to the occupation of intensive care units and of beds in hospital wards of non-critical areas: Abruzzo 4% and 7%; Basilicata 2% (+1) and 6%; Calabria 7% (+ 1%) and 12%, Campania 5% and 8%, Emilia Romagna 6% and 7%; Friuli Venezia Giulia 15% and 17%; Lazio 9% and 10%; Liguria 8 (-1%) and 7%; Lombardy 4% and 11% (+ 1%); Marche 10% (+ 2%) and 7%, Molise 3% and 5%; Pa Bolzano 9% (+ 1%) and 16%; Pa Trento 7% and 10% (+ 2%); Piedmont 5% (+1) and 6% (+1); Puglia 4% (+ 1%) and 5%; Sardinia 6% (+ 1%) and 3%; Sicily 5% and 10% (+ 1%); Tuscany 8% (+ 1%) and 5%, Umbria 7% (+ 1%) and 7%, Valle d’Aosta 3% and 7% (-1%); Veneto 6% and 6% (+ 1%).

“If it were for hospitalized vaccinated people, we wouldn’t risk the yellow zone in the slightest. So some regions are already going there now, other regions like us risk the yellow zone in a few weeks if the infection spreads and if hospitalizations increase “. This was stated by the president of Emilia-Romagna, Stefano Bonaccini, speaking of the summit held yesterday between the government and the Regions. Bonaccini recalls that in the intensive care wards the majority of those hospitalized for Covid are unvaccinated, although the ratio between these and the vaccinated in the region is “1 to 9”.