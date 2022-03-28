Covid: Agenas, occupancy of hospital wards grows in 10 regions, over 20% in 6 – Healthcare

Occupation of seats in ‘non-critical area’ hospital wards by Covid patients is still at 14% in Italy (exactly one year ago it was 43%) but in the last 24 hours it has grown in 10 regions and in 6 it exceeds 20%: Calabria (34%), Umbria (32%), Basilicata (29%), Sicily (25%) , Marche (22%), Puglia (21%). Intensive care employment, on the other hand, is now stable at 5% in Italy compared to 40% reached exactly one year ago, and is under 10% in all regions. This is indicated by the data of the National Agency for Regional Health Services (Agenas) of 27 March 2022.

In detail, based on daily monitoring, the occupancy of places in hospital wards in the medical (or ‘non-critical’) area by patients with Covid-19 grows in 10 regions or autonomous provinces: Calabria (34%), Friuli Venezia Giulia (11%), Lazio (18%), Bolzano (12%), Trento (10%), Piedmont (9%), Sicily (25%), Tuscany (16%), Umbria (32% ), Valle d’Aosta (10%). It is stable in the remaining 11 regions: Abruzzo (20%), Basilicata (29%), Campania (16%), Emilia Romagna (11%), Liguria (15%), Lombardy (9%), Marche (22 %), Molise (16%), Puglia (21%), Sardinia (20%) and Veneto (8%). Also on a daily basis, the employment of intensive care by patients with Covid-19 is growing in 7 regions: Calabria (10%), Friuli Venezia Giulia (3%), Lazio (8%), Liguria (5%), Puglia (7%), Sicily (8%), Tuscany (6%), while it falls in Abruzzo (at 7%), Piedmont (3%) and Umbria (3%). In Valle d’Aosta (0%) variation not available. Instead, it is stable in 10 regions or autonomous provinces: Basilicata (3%), Campania (7%), Emilia Romagna (4%), Lombardy (2%), Marche (4%), Molise (0%), Pa Bolzano (4%), Pa Trento (2%), Sardinia (9%) and Veneto (2%).

“If we continue with about 100-150 deaths a day, we will get to in a year 60,000 deathsplacing Covid as leading cause of death in Italy “. E these deaths “are not unvaccinated young people, but mostly elderly people on whom the vaccine had no effect”. So we can reduce it “only by protecting the frail from contagion”. This was stated by Andrea Crisanti, microbiologist of the University of Padua, in Agorà, on Rai 3 that he invites to provide “a good tampon” to test who is in close contact with them.

The vaccine, he specified, “has decreased the probability that an elderly person will develop a severe form but allows a very low coverage against transmission, which after three months drops to 30%, even if it continues for the complications of the disease. In the meantime, however. , we have a virus that has a very high transmission index, equal to measles, with which all social distancing measures don’t work “. This means that “we need to protect the frail from contagion”, because “the 120-150 deaths a day are not no vax but, in 95% of cases, they are fragile and vaccinated, this means that the goal is to decrease the chances of contagion of these people, first of all by taking the fourth dose. But this must not be an alibi, because the immunocompromised may not react even to 7 doses “.

Therefore, concluded Crisanti, “if a fragile person works, he must have smartworking and revoking it for everyone is wrong”. If the frail is an elderly person and stays at home, “he becomes infected when relatives and caregivers go to him”so to encourage these people to test themselves, “gods should be provided good for making a molecular swab“.