Covid: Agenas, the occupation of the departments rises to 15%, up in 9 regions – Healthcare

Occupancy of seats in ‘non-critical area’ hospital wards by Covid patients goes back to 15% in Italy (a year ago it was 43%) and, in the last 24 hours, it has grown in 9 regions, exceeding 20 by 7 %: Abruzzo (21%), Calabria (34%), Umbria (32%), Basilicata (28%), Sicily (25%), Marche (23%), Puglia (21%). The employment of intensive care, on the other hand, is stable at 5% in Italy compared to 40% reached a year ago, and is under 10% in all regions, except Calabria where it rises by 2 percentage points and reaches 12%. %. These are the data from the National Agency for Regional Health Services (Agenas) of 28 March 2022.

In detail, based on daily monitoring, the occupancy of places in hospital wards in the medical (or ‘non-critical’) area by patients with Covid-19 drops in Basilicata (to 28%) and grows in 9 regions or provinces autonomous: Abruzzo (21%), Campania (17%), Emilia Romagna (12%), Liguria (16%), Marche (23%), Molise (16%), Bolzano (15%), Trento (11%), Valle d’Aosta (11%). It is stable in the remaining 11 regions: Calabria (34%), Friuli Venezia Giulia (10%), Lazio (18%), Lombardy (9%), Piedmont (9%), Puglia (21%), Sardinia (20% ), Sicily (25%), Tuscany (16%), Umbria (32%) and Veneto (8%). Also on a daily basis, the employment of intensive care by patients with Covid-19 drops in Sicily (at 7%) and grows in 9 regions: Abruzzo (at 9%), Calabria (12%), Lombardy (3%) ), Pa Bolzano (5%), Puglia (8%), Sardinia (10%), Tuscany (7%), Umbria (5%) and Veneto (3%). In Valle d’Aosta and Molise (0%) variation not available. Instead, it is stable in 9 regions or autonomous provinces: Basilicata (3%), Campania (7%), Emilia Romagna (4%), Friuli Venezia Giulia (3%), Lazio (8%), Liguria (5%) , Marche (4%), Pa Trento (2%) and Piedmont (3%).