Covid: Agenas, wards at 15%, slight decline in the last few days – Medicine

In the last 24 hours, in Italy, the occupancy of places in hospital wards of ‘non-critical area’ has remained stable at 15% (a year ago it was 42%) by Covid patients. The figure is slightly down compared to the 15.5% recorded last Friday in the latest weekly monitoring by the ISS-Ministry of Health. However, the percentage remains at 42% in Umbria and exceeds the 20% threshold in other 7 regions: Calabria (32%), Sicily (26%), Basilicata (25%), Puglia and Abruzzo (22%), Marche ( 21%) and Sardinia (21%). The employment of intensive care units is also stable at 5% (a year ago it was 39%) and only Sardinia (at 13%) exceeds the alert threshold of 10%. These are the data from the National Agency for Regional Health Services (Agenas) of 10 April 2022.

In detail, on a daily basis, the occupancy of places in hospital wards in the medical (or ‘non-critical’) area by patients with Covid-19 drops in 6 regions or autonomous provinces: Abruzzo (22%), Basilicata ( 25%), Lombardy (10%), Marche (21%), Molise (16%), Puglia (22%), but growing in 3: Lazio (18%), Sardinia (21%), Valle d’Aosta ( 9%). It is stable in the remaining 12 regions: Calabria (32%), Campania (17%), Emilia Romagna (14%), Friuli Venezia Giulia (11%), Liguria (16%), Bolzano (8%), Pa Trento (12%), Piedmont (10%), Sicily (26%), Tuscany (16%), Umbria (42%) and Veneto (10%).

Also on a daily basis, the employment of intensive care by patients with Covid-19 drops in Lazio (to 7%) and Umbria (7%). It grows in the Pa Bolzano (3%) and Molise (8%), while Friuli Venezia Giulia (1%) the variation is not available. The percentage is stable in the remaining 16 regions or autonomous provinces: Abruzzo (6%), Basilicata (1%), Calabria (10%), Campania (6%), Emilia Romagna (4%), Liguria (4%), Lombardy (2%), Marche (4%), Pa Trento (3%), Piedmont (3%), Puglia (8%), Sardinia (13%), Sicily (7%), Tuscany (6%), Valle d’Aosta (3%) and Veneto (3%).