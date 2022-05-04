Covid, agreement between social partners and government: masks remain mandatory in private work

Private sector employees will be forced to wear masks in risky situations. This is the agreement that emerged from the meeting of the social partners with i labor ministriesfrom the Health and theInail. The Security protocol – of April 2021 – for the contrast to Covid which requires the use of masks “in all cases of sharing work environments, indoors or outdoors”. In the public employmentthe personal protective equipment is instead recommended. During the meeting, an agreement was also reached that the containment measures adopted in the workplace will come updated by the end of June.

“There continuation of the validity of the Protocol provides for the confirmation and the consequent updating of company protocolsto be made concrete through discussion within the company committee, in its participatory composition “, explained the confederal secretary Cisl, Angelo Colombini. “An important commitment was made during the meeting to review the national text by June – he added – thus being able to have an even more updated and real vision on the basis of the contagion data that will be recorded”.

Read Also Covid, the Gimbe report: “Madness to abandon the masks from 1st May. Infections and deaths up by more than 20%, flop of the fourth doses “

Also satisfied with the outcome of the meeting CGIL. “Good the maintenance of the validity of the Protocol as it is in all its parts, as well as a subsequent verification in June is useful “, commented the confederal secretary, Francesca Re Davidfor which it was important “that today is theInail that the Ministry of Health in their intervention have reaffirmed that the risks Covid are still present. We therefore consider it essential that the Protocol and the committees continue to play their essential role in the face of one pandemic that unfortunately it’s not over yet“.

“The Covid anti-contagion security protocol lives on”, underlined the confederal secretary of the Uil, Ivana Veronesehoping that, despite the need for some updates, “the protocol remains valid: as long as there is a risk of contagionthere will be both the national protocol is those that have been signed in the Sectors / Supply Chains“.

Of the same opinion is Fiovo Bittisecretary ofUglwho believes that the prudential line that is it decided to adopt, in any case considering the trend of the infections: the experience of these 2 years should be valued and the innovative elements present in the protocol, starting with the company committees, with a view to strengthening the health and safety of workers “. Bitti hopes that the government adopt “Incentive tools, including the tax credit and gods contributions on devices of individual protection and on training“.