Covid aid for professionals, no extension for self-declaration

For now there is a first closure of the Ministry of Economy to the requests made by professionals and trade associations to have time until September for the self-certification of Covid aid (the model was published by the Revenue on April 27) expiring on June 30 . On the other hand, the game for the possible deferral of the approval of the financial statements within 180 days from the end of the financial year on which “a preliminary investigation is required” is not yet closed. This is what emerges from two responses to a question time and a question in the Finance Committee in the Chamber, respectively, read by the Undersecretary for the Economy Federico Freni.

On the very hot topic and very much felt by professionals of the restricted terms on Covid self-certification, the answer of the Economy to the question presented by the Brothers of Italy (first signatory Lucia Albano) was that the communication of the data contained in the self-declaration is also functional to their inclusion in the National Register of State Aids (Rna).

Registration of aid

Furthermore, the Economy emphasizes, there is more information on the use of aid by taxpayers than the data previously transmitted. This is information used by the Inland Revenue “to correctly register the individual aid received during the of 2020, in the National State Aid Register “. Hence the conclusion (also given the “very high number of aid to be registered”) that the extension of the deadline of 30 June 2022 “would jeopardize compliance with the deadline of 31 December 2022 for the fulfillment of the registration obligation” and that any deferral in favor of the taxpayer it should be accompanied by a shift in parallel with “the final deadline for registering aid in the RNA”.

The answer also touches on other aspects. First of all, the impossibility of exempting small and medium-sized enterprises because both the Sostegni decree (Legislative Decree 41/2021), which provided for the self-declaration, both the implementing decree of 11 December 2021 and the decision of the EU Commission C (2021 ) 7521 final of 15 October 2021, with which the “umbrella regime” was authorized, confirm the need for “it to be presented by all beneficiaries without any exclusion”.

The accumulation of the ceilings

On the MEPs’ indication that with the cumulation of the ceilings of the two sections of the temporary aid framework it would be “possible to reach a total amount of € 11.8 million”, the ministry points out that this amount “does not take into account the different pro tempore ceilings in force established with reference to the two different sections 3.1 and 3.12 of the Temporary framework (within which the aid included in the “umbrella scheme” is recognized) “. The minimum limit to refer to is “that provided for in section 3.1, applicable until January 27, 2021, equal to 800 thousand euros (a limit that could also be reached by SMEs)”.